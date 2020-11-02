Abby Rao Channels Anna Wintour Vibes In Sheer Black Bodysuit & Pants

Abby Rao channeled some major Anna Wintour vibes in her latest Instagram share over the weekend. The model showcased her stunning Halloween costume, which included a sheer bodysuit and matching pants, in a collection of images on her feed. Her barely there ensemble left almost nothing to the imagination and certainly sent fans into a frenzy.

Abby’s outfit included a long-sleeved top made of see-through black netting and covered in thicker swirling patterns. It was clear that she skipped a bra underneath, so her busty chest was on full display and kept Instagram-friendly with the pattern over her breasts. The suit also had some incredibly high cuts on the sides that came all the way up to her stomach, drawing attention to her killer curves.

The influencer also wore a pair of what seemed to be thin, skintight pants in a matching material. The thick black waistband was layered over the bodysuit and pulled up above her hips to hug her hourglass figure. The netting stretched over her pert derriere and shapely thighs to show off some major skin.

Abby also sported a long coat draped loosely around her wrists, as well as a pair of over-the-knee leather boots, a sparkling diamond necklace, silver hoops, and some dark sunglasses. The ensemble was complete with a short red wig.

The nighttime photo shoot showed Abby heading down a sidewalk in Los Angeles, California, according to the post’s geotag. Some hedges and a tree could be seen beside her. A few snaps captured her entire outfit as she posed with one leg out and her hip cocked in an attitude pose. Additionally, the camera zoomed in on her upper body as Abby played with her faux locks and gazed off to the side thoughtfully. One photo was taken from below as the babe stood at an angle to give fans a glimpse of her bodacious backside. She looked down at the camera with a powerful stare.

The post was liked more than 181,000 times. It also received just over 900 comments in under a day, proving to be a major success with Abby’s followers. People flocked to the comments section to shower her with praise.

“ARE YOU SERIOUS,” fellow model and close friend Kinsey Wolanski wrote with flame emoji.

“So drop dead gorgeous,” another user added.

“Nice costume you are such a queen no matter what you wear you will always be a queen and amazing,” a third follower penned.

It’s true that Abby can pull off any look. In another post last week, the model rocked a plunging swimsuit with a tight belt that hugged her tiny waist, which her followers loved.