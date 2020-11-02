Nazanin Mandi Wears Black Corset For Witchy Halloween Costume

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots from her Halloween weekend. The model dressed up as a witch for the occasion and made quite the effort with her costume.

Mandi stunned in a black ensemble that featured a corset that was tied up at the front. She paired the attire with a floor-length skirt that was very poofy. She rocked long lace gloves of the same color and opted for a pointy witch hat. Mandi rocked a black choker and styled her dark hair in one long plait, which was decorated with fake spiders. For her makeup application, she applied a bold red lip and painted her face with white powder. Mandi put in spooky eye contacts to complete her look.

The 34-year-old treated her followers with 10 images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from head-to-toe in her costume. Mandi was surrounded by smoke and was photographed in full character.

In the third frame, she was joined by her husband, R&B singer Miguel, who wore a green/gray boiler suit with a white plastic face mask. He held onto a knife and painted his nails with black polish.

The couple both faced each other and shared an intimate moment. Mandi held onto Miguel’s face and closed her eyes while puckering up her lips.

In the sixth slide, Mandi raised one to her chest and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. In the background appeared a tombstone that said “RIP.”

In the eighth pic, Miguel wrapped his arm around his wife while his other hand was gripping onto the large knife. Mandi placed one hand on the bottom half of his mask and stared at the camera with a strong look.

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 35,600 likes and over 470 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“OMFG!! I love the make up, the hair, the everything help,” one user wrote.

“OMG U LOOK SO BOMBBBB,” another person shared passionately in capital letters, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Yess I was looking forward to seeing this! You killed it,” remarked a third fan.

“You did that! Wow! Such a hot witch,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a see-through beige top with leather pants and leopard-print heels. The former R U the Girl contestant pulled back her dark hair and accessorized with a necklace, earrings, and rings.