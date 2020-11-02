Tyson Fury Set To Fight Unbeaten Agit Kabayel In December, Frank Warren Confirms

Tyson Fury is set to fight undefeated German boxer Agit Kabayel on December 5 at the Royal Albert Hall, London. The Mirror reported that Fury will compete in the U.K for the first time in two years, as long as his opponent agrees to the terms of the contest.

“The Gypsy King” was set to take on Deontay Wilder for the third time late in 2020 but the American fighter allowed a rematch clause to expire, ruling out any possibility of the two heavyweights meeting this year. As a result, Fury sought an alternative opponent. Kabayel and Carlos Takam were the initial favorites to take Wilder’s place, and the undefeated German heavyweight has stepped up to face World Boxing Council (WBC) champion, Fury.

The current European heavyweight champion will enter the contest with Fury with an impressive 20-0 career record, although the “Gypsy King” will be his first top-tier opposition since he defeated Derek Chisora in 2017. The German has only had three fights since his win over Chisora and has yet to face any top opposition outside of Europe.

If Fury defends his titles in the upcoming bout, it will set-up a unification clash with British boxer Anthony Joshua in 2021. Joshua faces Kubrat Pulev on December 12, and a win for both Brits could lead to a face-off next year.

Mark Robinson / Getty Images

Speaking to talkSPORT about the prospect of Fury’s upcoming U.K bout, promoter Frank Warren explained that the challenger has 24 hours to sign an agreement for the match or a new opponent will be sought.

“Tyson’s fighting on December 5. We’re giving the guy we wanna fight, which is Kabayel, we’re giving him 24 hours now to sign the contract or we’re gonna move on. He’s undefeated and has a win on his record over Derek Chisora…He [was] the European champion and he’s ranked by the WBC. That’s who’s sitting at the moment on a contract and we’re waiting. He’s got about 24 hours now to make his mind up to sign it and send it back or we’ll move on. He’s the fight, subject to the contract being signed.” Warren said.

Though Fury is returning to his home soil for the first time in two years, the proposed event will take place without fans due to current COVID-19 restrictions in the U.K.

Since his beating Wilder in February 2020, Fury has been vocal about his involvement in WWE. As the Inquisitr reported in August, the U.K boxer challenged wrestling star Drew McIntyre to competition in the square circle.