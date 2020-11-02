‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings & Goings: A Newcomer Changes Chelsea’s Life Forever

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of November 2 through 6 and beyond reveal several new and hidden faces for Genoa City.

Everything’s Coming Up Spectra

Courtney Hope brings her character from The Bold and the Beautiful, Sally Spectra, to town on Tuesday, November 3, according to SheKnows Soaps. Expect the feisty redhead to start things off by clashing with Summer (Hunter King). She also has a connection with Lauren (Tracey Bregman) through her great Aunt, the original Sally.

Gilles Toucas / CBS

A Masked Man Changes Chelsea’s Life

Melissa Claire Egan’s real-life husband, Matt Katrosar, briefly joins the cast to kidnap his wife’s on-screen alter ego. Chelsea finds herself in grave danger after she snoops on Adam’s (Mark Grossman) laptop and discovers he’s planning something sinister for Newman Tower. Chelsea calls Chance (Donny Boaz) when she gets back to the Chancellor mansion. The doorbell rings, and she opens it expecting the police detective. Instead, Chelsea is attacked by a masked man. Viewers will not get to see his face, but the actress described what fun she had working with her husband on set for the day of filming.

Y&R casting used Katrosar, who is not an actor, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and allow actors to continue social distancing while working. The couple lives together, so they were able to do scenes in close contact.

Legal Challenges Bring Lawyers

When things go sideways after the Abbotts read Dina’s (Marla Adams) will expect some legal challenges. A new lawyer comes to town in the form of Gwendolyn Gardner, portrayed by actress Deborah Geffner. Soap opera fans may recognize her from her roll on Passions as Dr. Carlyle. Gwendolyn hits the small screen on Thursday the 5th.

Another memorable legal eagle steps up to help residents of Genoa City on Friday the 13th. Lauren Woodland brings Brittany Hodges Guttierez back to town. The last time she appeared in storylines was connected with Katherine Chancellor’s will last October, and her appearance this time has to do with Dina’s final wishes. It looks like the Abbotts are gearing up for a major fight.

Nina Returns

Long-time fans of Y&R will get a blast from the past in late November when Tricia Cast reprises her role as Nina Webster. She comes home to check on Chance, and she will also reconnect with Christine (Lauralee Bell), who Nina likely calls by her nickname, Cricket. She’ll be on hand to celebrate the soap’s 12,000th episode on Monday the 30th.