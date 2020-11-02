Kindly Myers Sizzles In A Sexy Lace Bra & Pleated Pants At The Courthouse: ‘Protesting Shirts’

Kindly also said she was protesting the John Cooper, the mayor of Nashville, Tennessee.

Kindly Myers returned to her Instagram page on Monday to share a tantalizing new photo that is getting noticed for more reasons than one. The post has been live for just a few hours but has already been showered with love from her millions of fans.

The shot was taken at Nashville City Hall & Public Square, per the geotag, which is where the office of Nashville Mayor John Cooper is located. Kindly noted in the caption of the post that she had traveled to the downtown location in protest of the mayor, though also teased that she was protesting shirts as well. She certainly looked the part for the latter cause, ditching her top as she posed in front of a large building to show off her ample assets in a skimpy bra that left little to the imagination.

Kindly sizzled in the sexy black lingerie that did way more showing than covering up. The piece boasted a daringly low-cut neckline that showed off her voluptuous chest, which was further enhanced by its underwire-style cups that had a flirty, eyelash lace design. It also featured a strappy harness that wrapped around her neck and was threaded through her cleavage, drawing even more attention to the busty display.

The blond bombshell teamed her bra with a pair of pleated black slacks to give her look a chic and sophisticated vibe. The bottoms clung tightly to her Kindly’s lower half, highlighting her curvy hips and shapely thighs before flaring out at the knees, completely covering her feet along the way. They had a high-rise waistband as well that sat just above the model’s navel, helping to accentuate her trim waist, flat tummy, and abs.

Kindly kept her look simple, accessorizing with only a pair of dainty stud earrings and a single diamond ring. She held a large umbrella over her shoulder, though it was unclear if it was in an effort to shield her from rain or sunshine.

Two hours proved to be plenty of time for fans to take note of the steamy new addition to Kindly’s feed. It has amassed more than 5,500 likes within the short period of time, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“This is gorgeous babe,” one person wrote.

“My favorite pic of yours,” praised another fan.

“Sexy lingerie and lovely pants, nice fashion,” a third follower gushed.

“Now there’s a protest I could get behind,” added a fourth admirer.

Kindly doesn’t need to be taking part in a protest to show off her phenomenal figure on social media. In another recent upload, the model flashed her buxom curves again when she went braless underneath a pink fur coat while also sporting a pair of lace panties. That look proved to be another major hit, amassing over 19,000 likes and 415 comments to date.