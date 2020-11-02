Bella Hadid Transforms Into Poison Ivy In Skintight Rubber Catsuit And Knee-High Boots

Her supermodel curves were on show on Instagram.

Bella Hadid didn’t hold back this Halloween. The Victoria’s Secret model put her flawless figure on show in her costume for a series of photos posted to her Instagram account over the weekend. She slipped into a skintight catsuit to transform into the DC Comics character Poison Ivy.

Bella posted a collage of three photos on top of a blue background to Instagram on November 1, which showed her in three different poses. She stood with her legs apart in the dark green, curve hugging rubber jumpsuit that flaunted her seriously slim waist as she held a large branch of poison ivy. She paired it with shiny knee-high heeled boots with a corset style lace-up over the front of her shins.

Bella went all out in a voluminous red wig with the character’s signature hair horns and sparkly belt over her hips. She wore pointy orange leaf-like embellishments over her eyebrows.

In the second photo, Gigi Hadid’s sister had her hands and the branch behind her head as she gave the camera a very sultry look with some serious side-eye in front of a plain black background. She wore bold cat eye makeup and heavily lined pink lips.

She tagged hairstylist Evanie Frausto, Maybelline Global Makeup Artist Erin Parsons, and multimedia artist Alana O’Herlihy on the snap.

In the caption, Bella borrowed a line from the 1997 movie Batman & Robin that was uttered by Uma Thurman, who portrayed the character, to George Clooney’s Batman. The supermodel called her “the great Uma” with a kissing lips emoji.

The upload caught the attention of her 34.9 million followers as well as some famous faces.

“Literally poison me,” “You Should Be Sad” singer Halsey wrote in the comments section, adding in another message, “I’m dead.”

“UR SO BEAUTIFUL,” a fan wrote in all caps.

“These make me melt like a popsicle on the 4th of July,” another wrote with three drooling faces.

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs, beauty influencer Bretman Rock, and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton were also amongst those who liked or commented on the post.

Bella’s upload has brought in over 662,000 likes and 1,105-plus comments.

Bella previously showed off her flawless curves on Instagram last month when she got a virtual 3D scan of her body.

In NSFW photos and video, she showed plenty of skin as she stood inside the scanner. Bella also revealed the impressive results on a touchscreen as she shared a look at the movable 360 degree scan.