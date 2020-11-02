Brazilian Model Bru Luccas Sizzles In An Itty-Bitty Crocheted Bikini

Bru Luccas started off the week on the right note, sharing a sexy new update for her 3.5 million Instagram fans. The scorching post included two photos that saw Bru in a skimpy suit that perfectly suited her gym-honed figure.

The first photo in the series captured the model posed outside with a desert landscape at her back. She leaned her derriere against an ATV, turning her head to the side as she snacked on a CBD product. The model held a bag in one hand and put the opposite near her mouth. Bru closed her eyes and faced her chest toward the camera while flaunting her bombshell curves for her adoring audience.

The second photo in the series was snapped at a slightly altered angle but still showed off her sexy choice of attire. Bru opted for a crocheted bikini that left little to the imagination. The garment boasted a deep red fabric that popped against Bru’s bronze skin. It had floss-like straps that secured tightly over her shoulders, leaving her muscular arms on display. The cups were spaced far apart, and her bronze collar was bare, allowing Bru to show off an impressive amount of cleavage.

Bru teamed the look with a pair of tight, knit pants that were snug on her lower half. The waistband was snug on her midsection, and she wore it above her navel, accentuating her tiny waist. The piece had a set of thick strings that tied in front, drawing further attention to her sculpted abs.

Bru wore a red bandana to keep her highlighted locks out of her face, and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back. She also sported a silver scrunchie on her right wrist as the only other visible accessory. The Brazilian hottie’s nails were painted a dark shade of purple.

In the update’s caption, Bru shared a code for 20 percent off purchases and tagged the company that she was promoting. Unsurprisingly, her fans have been instantly drawn in, and the update has amassed more than 20,000 likes and 80-plus comments in its short time live. Most Instagrammers raved over Bru’s fit figure while a few more asked questions about the product that she was promoting.

“So gorgeous girl,” one follower complimented, adding a few flames and red heart emoji to the end of their words.

“Ok, babe, you are perfect,” a second social media user exclaimed.

“Amazing!! You are so pretty,” one more gushed with a single smiley face emoji.

