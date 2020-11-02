Nastia Liukin Shows Some Skin In Daring White Dress To Celebrate 31st Birthday

Nastia Liukin went full glam to celebrate her birthday this year, and her over 1 million Instagram followers couldn’t seem to get enough of her classy, yet sexy ensemble.

On Sunday, Nastia, 31, showed off her killer curves as she opted for a daring white dress. The Olympic gymnast seemed ready to tackle another year of life head on as she proved that age is just a number and more of a state of mind.

Nastia’s athletic body, which has been honed by years of work in the gym and in the olympic arenas, was dressed in the slinky garment. The ensemble featured a plunging, scooped neckline that put her ample bust on full display.

The garb also boasted thin straps that exposed her toned arms and shoulders, as well as racy cutouts at the sides that dipped just below her hips and flaunted her flat tummy. The skirt fit snugly around her midsection, while also flashing her killer abs. She accessorized the look with a gold bracelet on her wrist.

Nastia appeared to celebrating her big day in style as she posed in front of a huge light display that read “HBD NL.” There were peach and white balloon strung around the lettering as the soft glow of the white lights cast a spotlight on her stunning figure.

The gymnast bent at the waist and extended one arm out as she looked down at her feet. She geotagged her location as Dallas, Texas, where she seemingly celebrated with her loved ones.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side and styled in cascading waves that hung down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

Nastia’s followers seemed to fall in love with the snap, which collected more than 40,000 likes within the first 16 hours after it was published to her feed. Her fans also rushed to leave nearly 300 comments during that time.

“Man I wanna know how much all that cost? Asking for myself cause imma be real extra when I hit 40 in a few years,” one follower wrote.

“Looking good birthday girl!!” declared another.

“You killin it!!” a third user gushed.

“31 was my best year yet! I hope it brings everything you dream of Nastia!” a fourth person commented.

Nastia’s become known for rocking incredible looks in her online pics. She’s often seen strutting her stuff in gorgeous ensembles that highlight her gorgeous body. Just last month she rocked a skintight black dress while comparing herself to Posh Spice herself, Victoria Beckham. That snap has raked in more than 16,000 likes to date.