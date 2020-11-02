Five Huge ‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Summer Gets A Stunning Reality Check

Five huge The Young and the Restless spoilers will direct the storylines for the week of November 2 through 6. Several new people show up in Genoa City, which will lead to lots of drama and intrigue as things heat up for the Abbotts amid Dina’s will reading, and Sally Spectra shows up needing a job from Lauren.

Lola & Summer Clash

Lola (Sasha Calle) issues Summer (Hunter King) a stern warning, according to SheKnows Soaps. It’s the day of Dina’s (Marla Adams) memorial, and Summer happens to run into Kyle (Michael Mealor) talking to Lola as they all grab coffee. Summer isn’t happy about it, but Lola reminds her firmly that the day should be about Dina and her family. Although Summer doesn’t love it, she seems to take Lola’s warning to heart.

Sally Arrives

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), who was on The Bold and the Beautiful, shows up in Genoa City several months after leaving Los Angeles in disgrace. It seems she hopes to make a fresh start, and she looks up her old friend Lauren (Tracey Bregman). Thankfully for Sally, Lauren is welcoming, and she even finds a place for her to work.

Gilles Toucas / CBS

Chelsea Fights For Her Life

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) left Adam (Mark Grossman) after she heard him talking about loving Sharon (Sharon Case) to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). Now, she’s living at Chancellor mansion, and she needs to retrieve her items from Adam’s penthouse. When she gets there, Adam manages to hurt Chelsea’s feelings by having her stuff all packed up. When he leaves the room to take a call, Chelsea snoops on the laptop he left open, and she finds shocking plans. After she questions Adam, Chelsea finds her life in danger, but is it something he cooked up or did she accidentally get caught by something else?

The Abbotts Fight Over Dina’s Will

When the Abbott family gathers for the reading of Dina’s will, things quickly grow tense, and Gwendolyn Gardner (Deborah Geffner) shows up. It seems that somebody isn’t pleased with the grande dame’s last will and testament, and the lawyers will be involved in it. Jack (Peter Bergman), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Traci (Beth Maitland) find themselves fighting to ensure their mother’s wishes are upheld.

Lily & Billy Heat Up

Finally, Lily (Christel Khalil) does her best to resist Billy’s (Jason Thompson) charms, but it seems she is fighting a losing battle. The sparks between them are growing into a flame, and these two probably won’t be able to keep themselves all professional at Chancellor Communications.