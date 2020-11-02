Chrissy Teigen ‘Overwhelmed’ As Friends Donate Blood To Replace What She Was Given In Hospital

Chrissy Teigen said she in a new Instagram post that she was overwhelmed and in tears after finding out that her friends had rallied together to donate seven pints of blood to replace the amount that she was given in the hospital while she was there a month ago.

Teigen was hospitalized in late September with severe bleeding during her high-risk pregnancy. After spending the night in the hospital, she announced that she and husband John Legend had lost the baby, which they named Jack, as The Inquisitr reported at the time.

Since then, she has been largely quiet on social media, but it recent days she has returned to share her journey of healing. In her latest Instagram post, she paid tribute to her circle of friends who had gathered together to donate blood over the Halloween weekend.

“Ok, I tried writing this 4 times but the tears were too much. Here we go again, with my heart full of warmth and happiness,” she started her post.

The caption was accompanied by a montage of images showing various women heading to a bus to give blood. Several of them sit on beds hooked up to IVs and they proudly display the full bags of blood as a result of their efforts.

“Phewwwww the tears. I’m overwhelmed by our circle of friends. The love I feel for each and every person in our circle actually makes me ache,” Teigen added. “@kimmiekyees, I’ve known you for so many years now. You know every story, you hear every life gripe, you’re amazing at what you do but the way you treat my kids and family is cherished always. To do something like this for baby jack is just…I dunno. Beautiful.”

She went on to say that she had been told that donations were down because high school students comprise much of the blood donated. But with school in session, the students who usually head over to give blood for an ice cream cone or coupon to a movie can’t make it as regularly.

She said she also had friends who would donate at work functions, but with many offices closed right now, that wasn’t happening as often either.

The model and cookbook author concluded that she loved her friends and their efforts and was proud to have them as part of her life.

Xavi Torrent / Getty Images

Legend commented on the homage with a series of hearts.