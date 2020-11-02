Kate Bock Sizzles In Skimpy White Bikini For ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Calendar Cover Photo

Kate Bock shared her 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit calendar cover shot with her 735,000 Instagram followers today. She flaunted her insanely sculpted midsection in a skimpy white bikini in the sexy photo.

The model sizzled in the revealing two-piece. The top featured a bandeau style with a straight neckline. Two thin straps fit securely over her shoulders. A small amount of cleavage was on display in the formfitting top. The waistband of the bottoms was pulled high up over her hip bones, helping her flaunt her curves.

The 27-year-old wore a simple gold chain around her neck to accessorize her outfit.

She parted her sandy blond hair down the middle, and her tresses were full of volume as she wore them in loose curls that framed both sides of her face.

Kate’s photographer captured her mid-stride as she walked toward the camera. Her right arm was a little bit in front of her stunning body as her opposite arm was behind her. Due to her pose, Kate’s curvy hips were on full display as she walked. Perhaps the most eye-catching feature of the picture was her jaw-dropping midsection that she confidently displayed. Kate shot an icy gaze at the camera as she maintained a serious expression on her face.

According to the model, the stunning picture was taken in Bali in the midst of a beautiful sunset. Kate was on a beach as a series of waves crashed on the shore behind her.

Her fans were quick to express their love and support for her most recent post. Several were unable to find words to describe her beauty and instead left rows of heart and fire emoji to show their approval.

“The queen,” one fan simply wrote.

“So amazing! Congrats babe!” another person added, congratulating her on making the cover of the calendar.

“Stunningly beautiful as always,” a third follower gushed, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

The picture was clearly well-received by the Instagram community, as her loyal followers hit the like button nearly 3,000 times within 30 minutes after it went live.

Kate’s fans have gotten some looks at her sexy figure lately, as reported by The Inquisitr. In a previous snap, the model sported a casual, yet revealing, ensemble that included a gray hoodie paired with white thong-styled underwear. Kate exposed the smooth, tanned skin on her legs and backside as she held a cup of coffee in her hand.