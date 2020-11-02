Kate Bock Sizzles In Skimpy White Bikini For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Photo

Kate Bock shared her 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover shot with her 735,000 Instagram followers today. She flaunted her insanely sculpted midsection in a skimpy white bikini that was featured in the sexy photo.

The model sizzled in the revealing white bikini she wore for the photo. The top featured a thin rectangle-shaped piece of material that wrapped all the way around her tanned chest. Two thin straps fit securely over she slim shoulders and assisted in pushing up her breasts to expose a small amount of cleavage. The waistline of the bottom’s of Kate’s swimsuit were pulled up over her hip bones, allowing her to flaunt her curves.

The 27-year-old wore a simple gold chain around her neck to accessorize her outfit.

She parted her sandy blond hair down the middle of her scalp. Kate’s hair was full of volume as she wore it in loose curls that were laid on both sides of her face.

Kate’s photographer captured her mid-stride as she walked towards the camera. Her right arm was a little bit in front of the rest of her stunning body as her opposite arm was behind her. Due to her positioning, Kate’s curvy hips were on full display as she walked. Perhaps the most eye-catching feature of the picture was her jaw-dropping midsection that she confidently displayed. Kate shot an icy gaze at the camera as she maintained a serious expression on her face.

According to the model, the stunning picture was taken in Bali in the midst of a beautiful sunset. Kate was on a beach as a series of waves crashed on the shore behind her.

Her fans were quick to express their love and support for her most recent post. Several were unable to find words to describe her beauty, and instead left rows of heart and fire emoji to show their approval.

“The queen,” one fan simply remarked.

“So amazing! Congrats babe!” another person stated, congratulating her on making the cover of the magazine.

“Stunningly beautiful as always,” a third follower gushed, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

The picture was clearly well-received by the Instagram community, as her loyal followers hit the like button nearly 3,000 times within 30 minutes after it went live.

Kate’s fans have gotten a glimpse of her sexy figure lately, as reported by The Inquisitr. In the snap, the model sported a casual, yet revealing ensemble that included a grey hoodie paired with white thong-styled underwear. Kate exposed her smooth, tanned skin on her legs and backside as she held a cup of coffee in her hand.