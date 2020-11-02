Christina Milian Stuns In Strapless Dress For Latest PrettyLittleThing Outfit Post

Christina Milian took to Instagram and updated her fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself in a PrettyLittleThing garment. The mom-of-two is a celebrity ambassador for the brand and uses the social media platform to model their attire.

The “When You Look at Me” hitmaker stunned in a black dress with no straps. The item of clothing featured a pattern all over and displayed her decolletage area. The dress fell below her knees and was paired with white lace-up sneakers. Milian styled her dark curly shoulder-length hair down and kept the accessories to a bare minimum, wearing a bracelet on her right wrist.

The 38-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the singer posed in a garden that was surrounded by palm trees. She was captured from head-to-toe underneath a sheltered location and posed side-on. Milian pushed one leg forward and rested her foot on tiptoes while raising both her hands to her locks. The Love Don’t Cost a Thing actress was captured from a lower angle and gazed down directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, Milian faced the camera and crossed one leg over the other. She lifted both arms to the back of her head and stared in front while the sun beamed behind her.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 35,000 likes and over 160 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.4 million followers.

“I remember when I was in hs (08′) I would sit at the beauty salon and you would be on the cover of the magazines and I was in aww of your beauty. I’d always want to style my hair just like yours. Still do 12 years later,” one user wrote.

“WOMAN! Could you be any more beautiful!” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“So beautiful always have been beautiful and gorgeous inside out God bless you and your family,” remarked a third fan.

“Looking like a teenager geez,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her outfit posts is nothing new for Milian. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a multicolored bodysuit that featured a floral print all over from Fashion Nova. The garment’s sleeves hung off both her shoulders and were paired with tiny denim shorts that were left unzipped and had frayed hems. Milian sported her curly hair down and accessorized with a pair of shades.