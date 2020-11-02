Kelsie Jean Smeby Rocks Gold Bra & Bronzed Skin As She Channels Cleopatra

Kelsie Jean Smeby did her best to channel Cleopatra for her 2020 Halloween costume, and she nailed it. The Italian model stunned her Instagram followers as she rocked a gold ensemble that accentuated all of her enviable curves and perfectly complemented her bronzed skin.

In the sexy shot, Kelsie looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for a gold winged bra. The garment featured a deep neckline that exposed her ample cleavage, as well as spaghetti straps that emphasized her muscled arms and shoulders.

The bra featured gold material that flowed down her midsection and wrapped around her curvaceous hips. Some sheer, yellow material was connected in the front, acting as a barely there skirt to cover Kelsie’s pelvis area. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display.

Kelsie added a matching winged headpiece with fringe that hung down to her shoulders. The sheer material attached to the back of her head and flowed over her body like a cape.

She posed with her hip pushed out and both of her arms stretched out to her sides. Her back was arched slightly as she pushed her booty out and tilted her head while giving a smoldering stare into the camera.

She rocked a mid-length black wig for the shot. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands with bangs that fell across her forehead.

Kelsie’s 759,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the sexy snap by clicking the like button more than 13,000 times within the first 16 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 320 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Are you looking for Antony babe, you look absolutely gorgeous, stunning Kelsie,” one follower stated.

“Are you kidding me- unreal!” declared another.

“WOW very nice picture Kelsie. So beautiful,” a third comment read.

“WOW! Such a goddess,” a fourth user wrote.

The brunette bombshell doesn’t appear to have any qualms about showing some skin in her online snaps. She’s become known for rocking racy looks such as scanty lingerie, skimpy bathing suits, and tight dresses in her pics.

Kelsie recently drew the attention of her followers when she posed in a revealing blue lace bra and matching panties as she enjoyed a glass of white wine while soaking up some sun near the water. That post was also a hit among her fans. It’s pulled in more than 14,000 likes and over 270 comments to date.