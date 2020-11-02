Dasha Mart & Friend Flaunt Eye-Popping Cleavage In Sexy Angel Costumes

Russian bombshell Dasha Mart served up a provocative Halloween look this morning, taking to Instagram to share a pair of photos wherein she exposed a tremendous amount of cleavage in a sexy angel costume. The Playboy hottie was joined by fellow Miami-based model Kate Onyshchenko for the steamy post, who put a slightly gory spin on a similar outfit.

Dasha smoldered in a scandalously revealing white lace mini dress that clung to her bust, emphasizing her buxom figure. The sizzling blonde went braless under the plunging number, which boasted a daring neckline that extended far past her chest, flashing her midriff as well as an ample view of her voluptuous assets.

The see-through garment left little to the imagination, relying on a flimsy floral print to censor Dasha’s curves. It also featured an insane high slit that reached her waist, baring her thigh and teasing the skin-toned briefs she wore underneath. Long, fitted sleeves accentuated her slender arms. A dainty scalloped trim adorned the dress on all sides, calling even more attention to her bodacious curves.

The stunner completed the eye-popping costume with a set of white feathery wings. She wore a matching, fuzzy halo, which was suspended above her head with wires. She decorated her abundant décolletage with a sparkling drop-down necklace, turning her deep cleavage into a focal point.

Meanwhile, Kate rocked a super low-cut top embellished with glittery sequins. She tucked the cleavage-flaunting item into a metallic-silver liquid miniskirt, which complemented the lavish choker sparkling around her neck. The gleaming skirt had a wide waistband that wrapped tightly around her midsection, continuing with a set of long fringes that skimmed her thighs.

Just like Dasha’s, her angel costume also came with a set of wings. A large floral tiara topped it off, sporting black-and-beige roses that flattered her peach thigh-high boots. Her long, platinum-blond tresses cascaded from under the headdress, tumbling over her shoulders in tousled curls. Kate finished off the look by dripping red paint all over her face and décolletage, making it seem like she was covered in blood

The ladies posed out on a balcony, snuggling next to one another as they stood with they backs to the railing. The first photo saw looking into the distance, while in the second one they turned their gaze to each other. The background showed a glimmering cityscape at nighttime, giving prominence to their attire.

Dasha penned a playful caption for the shots, adding a festive touch with ghost and Jack-O-Lantern emoji.

The double update was a big hit with her followers, amassing more than 10, 400 likes in just three hours of being online. Quite a few of her admirers and fellow models took to the comments to compliment the smoking-hot look, including Nina Serebrova, Daniella Chavez, Andreane Chamberland, and Georgina Mazzeo.

“Wow viktoria secrets angels,” wrote Chloe Khan, adding an angel emoji for emphasis.

“An amazingly beautiful duo,” gushed another Instagram user, who left a trail of roses.

“GORGEOUS LADIES,” a third person wrote in all caps, ending with an assortment of heart, Jack-O-Lantern, and rose emoji.

“Looking so pretty,” read a fourth message.

This was not the only holiday-themed post shared by the Russian beauty. On Halloween day, Dasha teamed up with Nina for a spicy video wherein the Bang Energy babes transformed into sexy witches. Check out the hot clip here.