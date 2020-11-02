Jeannie Mai Quits ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ Fans Shocked As Double Elimination Is Canceled

Jeannie Mai is being forced to end her run on Dancing with the Stars.

One week after landing an impressive score on Villains Night, The Real co-host has been hospitalized due to the inflammatory condition, epiglottis.

“My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery,” Jeannie said on Good Morning America on Monday, morning.

“I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come.”

Jeannie’s pro partner Brandon Armstrong said he is “devastated over having to cut the season short.

“Jeannie’s health does come first,” he added. “Thank you to all the fans that have helped get us this far and we are praying for a speedy recovery from Jeannie.”

The shocking news will affect this week’s relay dance competition as well as a planned double elimination.

On the official Dancing With the Stars Instagram page, a photo of Jeannie and Brandon was also shared with the confirmation that the TV personality was forced to withdraw from Season 29 competition of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. In the pic, Brandon sweetly hugged his celebrity partner after one of their dances on the show earlier this season.

In the comments section, Jeannie received support from several of her DWTS co-stars, including Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and pro dancer Sasha Farber, both of whom sent her love.

“LOVE YOU [Jeannie Mai,” added dancer Jenna Johnson. I’m gonna miss ALL your jokes on set and you putting the guys in their place. Get better soon!!!!”

Other fans of the ABC dance-off were shocked by the sudden withdrawal from the competition for the mirrorball trophy.

“Nooo they were my favorite couple. Hope she’s okay!” one fan wrote.

Some fans felt that Jeannie and Brandon had been well on their way to at least the semi-finals of DWTS.

Jeannie is not the first celeb to cut her mirrorball dreams short. In 2013, Olympic legend Dorothy Hamill withdrew from the competition after her first week due to a previous spine injury that was exacerbated during rehearsals.

In Season 3, country star Sara Evans left the competition to deal with her divorce, while Misty May-Treanor withdrew in Season 7 after injuring her Achilles tendon. And in the 9th season, Tom DeLay quit the show after three weeks after suffering stress fractures in both of his feet.

In Season 18 in 2014, Wonder Years star Danica McKellar withdrew from the competition after sufering a broken rib, while actor Billy Dee Williams bowed out in Week 3 due to back problems. Science Guy Bill Nye also left Dancing With the Stars early after sustaining a knee injury during rehearsals.