Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Curves & Cleavage In Yellow Lace Lingerie: ‘Rise And Shine’

Lauren Dascalo showed fans how she spent her morning in a sultry Instagram post on Sunday morning. The babe shared a photo in which she rocked a yellow lace lingerie set that did nothing but favors for her killer curves as she posed under some natural light. The look was certainly enough to grab fans attention.

The photo showed Lauren kneeling beside a white couch covered in matching pillows in Miami, Florida, according to the post’s geotag. A framed shot of a stunning ocean view could be seen hanging on the wall behind the model as natural light poured into the room from somewhere off-camera. The rays washed over Lauren’s face and gave her skin a radiant glow.

Lauren’s look included a sheer underwire bra with a dainty white trim. The babe’s busty chest could be seen beneath the lace as the demi-cut cups exposed her ample cleavage. The band rested just beneath her bust and left her flat tummy on show.

The influencer paired the top with a matching V-shaped thong that plunged into her waist to showcase her killer abs. Meanwhile, the sides came up high above her hips and hugged her hourglass figure. Her curvy booty and thighs were on full display in the high-cut bottom.

Lauren completed her ensemble with a small bronze necklace. Her blond locks were tied up in a high ponytail with a few strands left out to frame her face.

Lauren pressed against the couch and popped one hip out in a way that emphasized her shape. She arched her back and stretched one arm across the edge of the cushions as she played with a lock of hair with her opposite hand. The fitness guru stared at the camera with a piercing gaze.

The post garnered more than 26,000 likes and nearly 660 comments in under a day, proving to be a major success with Lauren’s followers. Many people showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“A sun kissed hottie,” one fan wrote with a sun emoji.

“Looking so very beautiful,” another user added.

“Sublimely beautiful! Wonderful and sexy November vibes,” a third follower penned before adding a few flame emoji.

“Such a stunning lady,” a fourth fan wrote.

The sultry morning shot came between a few fiery Halloween snaps. In an earlier post, Lauren celebrated the holiday in silver and black fringe lingerie and a matching cowgirl hat. That share received more than 21,000 likes.