Conor McGregor Set For UFC Lightweight Return in 2021 Following Twitter Comments

Conor McGregor is apparently set to return to the UFC lightweight division in early 2021. The 32-year-old confirmed his intentions during a Q&A session with fans on Twitter.

According to a report from The Independent, the Irish MMA fighter wants to compete starting in January of next year and will come out of retirement for the third time in his career.

McGregor won his last fight in January 2020, knocking out Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds. He has not entered the octagon competitively since he retired in June.

McGregor is expected to fight Dustin Poirier if he returns in January 2021. The pair last fought in 2014 when the Irishman knocked out the American in the first round of their UFC featherweight bout. If McGregor and the 31-year-old take part in a rematch, the winner could claim the now available lightweight championship.

Steve Marcus / Getty Images

The previous holder, Khabib Nurmagomedov, relinquished the title when he retired in October after beating Justin Gaethje by submission. The Russian beat McGregor in 2018 during his undefeated 29-0 career.

When asked by a fan on social media on Sunday, November 2 if he would ever return to the UFC, McGregor seemed confident about returning to the octagon, and apparently, entering the 155lb division will be his first step.

“I will commit to the 155lb division for 2021 however. Some great matchups to be had here, as well as unfinished business. I will show the world once again who I am, and what I’m about. Trust that! 170 is in my thoughts also, however. You know me for doubling up…” McGregor explained.

McGregor made a similar reveal last year when he set out his plans for a 2020 “season” before his win over Cerrone, but the Irishman’s plans were not fulfilled.

In his Q&A with fans, the 32-year old added that he was ready mentally to return to the octagon after a number of high-profile incidences outside the octagon.

“Sometimes we must go to a place in our lives in order for us to get to a better place! I am in a tremendous space right now and I am excited for competition. I will aim to not only improve on the time I beat [Poirier] in previously, but the shot I slept him with also! Poirier is a hell of a fighter, but I’m McGregor.” he said.

In September, as The Inquisitr reported, McGregor was arrested in France for multiple misdemeanors including indecent exposure and sexual assault. No charges were filed at the time.