Lady Gaga Flashes Chest In All Denim Outfit While Encouraging Fans To Vote

Lady Gaga went casual and stylish in her most recent Instagram upload on Sunday night. The “Bad Romance” singer looked gorgeous as she opted for a laid back look while encouraging her 44.9 million followers to get out and vote this week as she flashed her chest in the ensemble.

In the clip, Gaga looked stunning as she opted for an all denim look. She rocked a pair of tight jeans that fit snugly around her slender waist and hugged her curvy hips while accentuating her long, lean legs.

The shirt was made from the same material as her jeans and boasted buttons down the front, which she left open a bit to flaunt her abundant cleavage. The garment featured long sleeves and in true Gaga fashion, a unique pointed shoulder design. She accessorized the look with a pair of tan boots and some gold hoop earrings.

In the video, Gaga stood on a balcony overlooking Pennsylvania. She shook her head back and forth and lifted one foot as she swayed her hips. She placed one hand on the railing next to her as she smiled for the camera.

In the caption, she told her Pennsylvania followers that it was imperative that they get out and cast their ballot on Tuesday as she endorsed democratic nominee Joe Biden.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that hung down her back and brushed over one shoulder.

Gaga’s followers went wild for the post, which was viewed more than 2.7 million times within the first 16 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 8,900 remarks during that time.

“Paw’s up. Ballot’s dropped. Let’s get it done,” one follower stated.

“Love you & that city! Stay safe girl! Don’t forget your mask tomorrow!!!” another shared.

“I wish I could vote for u to be our president,” a third user wrote.

“You look amazing,” a fourth person declared.

The singer has been very outspoken about her politic views online. She’s been sharing her thoughts and feelings on social media over the past few weeks, and her fans know where she stands.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gaga recently posted a snapshot of herself rocking a pair of tight black leggings and a skimpy crop top was she held her ballot in hand ready to vote. That post was also a popular one among her fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 922,000 likes and over 5,500 comments.