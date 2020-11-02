Sean Connery’s Wife Micheline Revealed James Bond Star Struggled With Dementia Before His Death

Sean Connery’s wife Micheline Roquebrune has revealed the legendary actor struggled with dementia before his death on October 31. Sean, who was married to Micheline for 45 years, died in the Bahamas, reportedly passing away in his sleep. Micheline revealed in a statement to The Daily Mail that her husband had dementia and it “took its toll on him.”

“He got his final wish to slip away without any fuss.”

“It was no life for him. He was not able to express himself latterly. At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful. I was with him all the time and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted. He was gorgeous and we had a wonderful life together. He was a model of a man. It is going to be very hard without him, I know that. But it could not last forever and he went peacefully,” she continued.

The 91-year-old wife of the James Bond superstar met the actor in 1970 at a golf tournament. They married five years later.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

His son Jason, 57, confirmed his father’s death to the BBC, saying the James Bond icon was “unwell for some time.”

Jason confirmed to the news outlet that the actor had many of his family members with him when he passed away. He explained that their family was working to understand this huge event as it occurred suddenly. Jason then called his father’s passing “a sad day” for all who knew and loved Sean and also a great loss for fans worldwide who enjoyed the wonderful gifts he shared as a thespian.

The most recent photo of Sean that appeared on Twitter was taken by his son’s partner Fiona Ufton in August 2019 to celebrate Sean’s 89th birthday, which was reported previously by The Inquisitr. She shared the snap of the legendary performer slightly smiling as he looked off-camera and pointing his index finger upward.

The Daily Mail reported that in the past several years, Sean spent his time playing golf and eschewing a return to Hollywood, preferring to live a quiet life in the Bahamas with his family. Throughout his lengthy career, he was honored by the industry, winning an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a Cecil B. DeMille and Henrietta Award, and two BAFTA awards.

The beloved thespian will reportedly be cremated in the Bahamas and a memorial service will be held at a later date.