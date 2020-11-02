Brooke Burke Saves Herself From A Wardrobe Malfunction In Plunging Leather Bodysuit

Brooke bent over in the skintight sheer one-piece.

Brooke Burke rescued herself from a potential wardrobe malfunction in a new video shared to Instagram over the weekend. The 49-year-old TV personality looked years younger than her age as she repeatedly bent over in a sexy skintight bodysuit.

The short clip uploaded on November 1 showed the former Dancing with the Stars co-host posing during a photo shoot. She stood barefoot on a rug in front of a plain white background as a photographer snapped away, showing plenty of skin in a leather-look one-piece that plunged seriously low. It featured a long vertical zip down the bottom of her torso.

The slinky look featured completely sheer mesh sleeves and showed off her tiny waist, also giving fans a glimpse at her long, tanned legs and toned booty as she turned away from the camera.

Brooke placed her arm over her chest as she spun around, seemingly to prevent the bodysuit from gaping open and showing a little too much of her body as she went braless. She swapped arms as she swung back the other way and held the sheer material together with a big smile on her face. She kept her arm across her torso to protect her modesty as she continued to move, swishing her long, brunette hair back and forth.

She also rocked another black one-piece in the clip, which featured an off-the-shoulder top and skintight shorts. Brooke bent down in the outfit and smiled as her hair blew in the breeze of a fan.

The uber-fit mom of four posted the video alongside the song “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin. Brooke borrowed a line from the song as she tagged photographer Sarahor Banic, hair stylist Hana Talakic, and makeup artist Jenny Ventura in the caption.

The comments section was full of praise.

“Can I nominate you for the most beautiful woman in the world! I think I can & I just did!” one person commented.

“You have an amazing figure!!” another wrote with three fire and two red heart emoji.

“Swear ta gawd you’ve gotten better looking, incredible,” a third commented with a heart eye face.

“Legssssssssss,” a fourth comment read with several praising hand emoji.

The clip has received over 10,100 likes and upwards of 250 comments.

The former Playboy model previously wowed her 435,000 followers last month when she posed in pink skintight yoga shorts and a matching sports bra as she struck some athletic poses outdoors. The video appeared to be part of a shoot to promote her fitness app, Brooke Burke Body.