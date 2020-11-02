Cindy Prado Sizzles In A Sexy Fortune Teller Costume For Halloween

Cuban smokeshow Cindy Prado thrilled her 1.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a series of sizzling snaps documenting her steamy Halloween costume. Cindy dressed up as a fortune teller, and her ensemble included plenty of eye-catching accessories. It also showcased plenty of her curvaceous figure.

All the images were captured in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and the first snap was a close-up. Cindy rocked a barely-there gold bikini top that flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage, as well as a hint of underboob as the garment struggled to contain her curves. She layered several golden necklaces with pendants, and also wore a body chain, with the thin golden piece glimmering along her toned abs.

Cindy’s hair incorporated some brunette strands as well as her normal lighter shade, and she had a semi-sheer piece of red fabric wrapped around her head. She also accessorized with fingerless black gloves and added several silver rings. She included props in her outfit as well, holding some tarot cards in one hand and a clear crystal ball in the other. A nose ring with an embellished chain stretched along her jaw, drawing attention to her flawless features.

The second image showed off more of her look, and Cindy paired the skimpy gold top with bottoms that likewise covered very little. She rocked a cover-up with an asymmetrical hem and countless embellishments, from coins to a belt that incorporated circular metal discs.

She included a short video clip in which she swayed her hips seductively. In the fourth snap, she showcased her toned legs and bronzed skin, and also revealed her choice of footwear. She paired the barely-there costume with black platform boots that likewise were covered in embellishments.

Cindy shared several additional shots that showcased the ensemble, and she finished off the update with a clip in which the camera was focused on her body as she belly danced.

She revealed some of her Halloween party festivities in the caption, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 30,500 likes as well as 428 comments within 17 hours.

“Tell us where your jewelry and boots are from I need to recreate this look next year,” one fan wrote, inspired by Cindy’s costume.

“That outfit is fire!” another follower chimed in.

“Absolutely love this look you are stunning,” a third fan remarked, followed by a flame emoji.

“I’m in love,” yet another commented.

