Denise Richards Stuns In Makeup-Free Pic As She Snuggles With Jane Seymour In Spain

The actress shares a bond with her 'Glow and Darkness' co-star that is totally opposite from her 'Real Housewives' relationships.

Denise Richards looked stunning in a fresh-faced pic shared to her Instagram page.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, posed with her co-star Jane Seymour on the set of the movie Glow and Darkness during a break while filming together in Madrid, Spain.

In the photo, the two stars snuggled together while wearing white robes. A second pic showed the two women laughing as Jane, 69, wrapped her arms around the Wild Things beauty. Denise wore no makeup and had her hair in a messy bun for the casual shots, while the British-American actress opted for a low ponytail.

In a lengthy caption to the post, Denise reflected on her career and some of her best memories from the many television shows and movies she has appeared in over the years. The mom of three noted that some of her favorite work-related moments have taken place between takes and behind the scenes.

Denise noted that when she shoots projects on location away from her close friends and family, her co-stars become her clan. She expressed gratitude for the “camaraderie” and “support” she has received from her castmates over the years.

The Bold & the Beautiful actress also revealed that the new photos were taken in the middle of the night while she hung out with her older co-star and her son. Denise noted that Jane looked like she could be her sister, and she confirmed the pics were taken with no makeup or filters.

Denise’s post about her close on-set friendships was a far cry from her relationship with most of her former co-stars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Many fans felt as though Denise was bullied off of the Bravo reality show after allegations about her personal life dominated the most recent season, and some of them alluded to that in the comments section.

“This totally validates why you ditched RHOBH,” one fan wrote. “That cast was the exact opposite of what you just described. At least from the viewers’ point of view. Sad to see you go, but it’s clear you’re better off. Love your energy. Stay cool.”

“That’s what strong women do…build each other up!!” another added.

Other fans zeroed in on Denise’s all-natural look during her middle-of-the-night bonding session with the Golden Globe-winning actress.

“You look beautiful. No need for filters when you’re a natural beauty,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful ladies. With and without makeup!” another added.