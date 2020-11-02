Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter, Sistine, Sizzles In Plaid Skirt & Fishnet Stockings For Stunning Selfies

Sistine Stallone showed off her edgy Halloween costume in a set of new Instagram snaps late Sunday night. The model — who is the daughter of Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone — thrilled her 1.4 million followers with her late holiday snap.

Sistine, 22, looked smoking hot in the pics as she opted for a costume that was open to interpretation. She donned a black t-shirt that clung to her chest featured short sleeves. She added a pleated red plaid skirt that fell high over her thighs. The hemline was frayed for a grunge look.

Sistine added a pair of black fishnet stockings that clung tightly to her lean legs. She accessorized the ensemble with multiple chain around her neck and some gold hoop earrings. She also had a chain belt wrapped around her slim waist, and completed the look with rings on her fingers.

In the first photo, Sistine stretched both of her arms out to take a photo of herself from a high angle. She tilted her head to the side and gave a smoldering stare into the camera. A temporary black heart tattoo could also be seen under her eye.

The second shot featured Sistine sitting with her hip pushed out and her knees bent. She placed one hand between her legs and wore a brooding expression on her face as she held up her phone to capture the pic. In the background, some boxes and a set of golf clubs could be seen.

In the caption of the post, she revealed that her costumed to could be number of things, including a groupie or an E-girl, and that fans could pick what they wanted her to be.

She wore her long, sandy blond hair parted in the center. The locks tied into pigtails and styled in loose waves that spilled over her shoulders.

Sistine’s followers made quick work of showing their appreciation for the pics. The post gained more than 77,000 likes within the first nine hours after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also left nearly 800 comments during that time.

“Don’t wanna pick. Just wanna say you’re stylish in every single LOOK,” one follower stated.

“You look so much like your dad,” another wrote.

“Brows on point,” a third comment read.

“Dude!!!! You look absolutely amazing,” a fourth user gushed.

Sistine previously got into the Halloween spirit a week earlier when she rocked a low-cut top with a fake and bloody wound on her chest. That post has racked up more than 97,000 likes to date.