NFL Rumors: ‘Very Real Possibility’ Cleveland Browns Trade Odell Beckham Jr. After ACL Tear

Sports analyst Ian Rapoport predicted on Sunday that Odell Beckham Jr.’s career with the Cleveland Browns may be over soon after he tore his ACL in his last game against the Cincinnati Bengals, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

“There is a very real possibility that he has played his final game with the Cleveland Browns,” Rapoport stated.

He pointed out that Beckham has never really fit in with the squad and their style of play. Additionally, he pointed out that he has not had a good relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield on the field.

“He has never really fully embraced Cleveland and never had a good rapport with Baker Mayfield, and as we saw last week they may be playing better without him,” he added at the end of his report.

The quarterback seems to perform better without the three-time Pro Bowler in the lineup, according to a report from ESPN. With the star receiver on the field, Mayfield completed about 60 percent of his passes and averaged 7.2 yards per attempt. In comparison to his gameplay without Beckham, his numbers are significantly better. He completed 70 percent of his throws and averaged 7.7 yards per pass.

Some analysts say that with Beckham playing, the former Oklahoma Sooner has tried to force too many passes because of how naturally athletic he is compared to a majority of other wideouts. Without him, the 25-year-old does a much better job of taking the time to read the defensive coverage and find the open man.

If the Browns trade OBJ, it would most likely be in the upcoming spring or summer due to the requirements of his contract. The club is obligated to pay him a fraction of his 2021 salary, $12.8 million, due to the injury. This payment obligation means that the club is more likely to trade him compared to just simply releasing him, according to a report from The New York Post.

If he leaves Ohio, it would be Beckham’s third team in just four seasons. He was originally drafted by the New York Giants in 2014 and played there for four years before demanding a trade.

Whatever team the former NFL Rookie of the Year is a member of for the 2021 season, he will most likely continue to be a dangerous threat on the offensive end. Throughout his career, he has racked up nearly 7,000 receiving yards alongside 50 touchdowns despite numerous injuries keeping him from competing. Beckham is widely considered one of the most elite wide receivers currently in the league today.