Hannah Palmer Flaunts Her Curves In A Skimpy Ensemble With Eye-Catching Embellishments

Buxom blond Hannah Palmer tantalized her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy trio of snaps taken outdoors in the evening. Hannah stood on a walkway crafted from large gray rectangular stones, which were bordered by lush grass and plenty of vibrant greenery. A few small lights were positioned along the walkway, illuminating the ground, and the night sky above was dark.

Hannah flaunted her curvaceous figure in what appeared to be a costume of some sort. On top, she wore a black bra that placed a serious amount of cleavage on display. The cups were covered in sparkling black gems, with red detailing along the edges, and vibrant green feathers bordered the piece as well. Thin strands with charms hung down below her breasts, and a large golden pendant settled over her upper abdomen, drawing more attention to her toned stomach and slim waist.

The bottoms likewise were covered in different embellishments, from circular gold studs to a row of red gems stretching around the waistband and along the bottom. Splashes of turquoise added a bit of color, and green feathers hung down on her toned thighs. Small chains dangled down from the bottom of the garment, draping over Hannah’s lower body.

She finished off the bold look with a pair of pointed-toe stiletto pumps in a blush pink hue, and her blond locks cascaded down her chest in tousled waves.

For the second snap, she turned her body to the side and balanced on the balls of her feet, getting lower to the ground. Her long locks tumbled down her chest and back, and the side angle showcased more of the details along the bottoms.

In the third and final snap of the series, Hannah posed with her back towards the camera, and the angle allowed her followers to appreciate her pert posterior. The eye-catching bottoms she wore had a cheeky-style back that left some of her shapely rear exposed, and her legs and calves looked incredible in the ensemble.

Hannah’s audience couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 72,300 likes as well as 787 comments within 16 hours of going live.

“Wow. Just wow,” one fan wrote, seemingly struck almost speechless by Hannah’s tempting curves.

“Looking like a goddess,” another follower chimed in.

“Simply perfect!!!” a third fan added, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“You’re so incredibly beautiful,” another follower commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Hannah surprised her audience with another sizzling look. She wore a skimpy pink bikini with circular embellishments and pink sequin-covered fabric that popped against her sun-kissed skin. She posed outdoors, enjoying the balmy fall weather in Los Angeles as she flaunted her flawless figure for her fans.