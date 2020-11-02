Suzy Cortez Shows Off Peachy Posterior In Semi-Sheer Thong & Matching Bra

Suzy Cortez treated her fans to a sexy Monday morning Instagram update to start the week right. The social media influencer’s November 2 post captured her in nothing more than a skimpy bra and matching panties.

Suzy posed indoors for the sultry snap, though there was still plenty of natural light in the room. She leaned against what appeared to be a doorframe in what was likely a bedroom as there was a bed and mounted television visible in the photo. She placed one hand on the frame and gathered up her hair in the other. She looked back over her shoulder and gazed into the camera with an alluring stare. Suzy popped her backside out, highlighting her bombshell curves.

She opted for a sexy, peach-colored set that left little to the imagination. On her upper half, she wore a bra that fit snugly on her figure. The back was made of semi-sheer fabric that exposed a tease of her skin underneath. It featured a racerback cut, treating her audience to a great view of her fit shoulders and back. A tease of sideboob was visible, and a thick band wrapped tightly around Suzy’s ribcage.

Suzy teamed the bra with a pair of panties that were even more scanty. They had thin, string sides that were worn high on her hips, drawing attention to her hourglass curves. The high-cut design of the panties also left Suzy’s shapely thighs well on display. Only a small, triangular piece of fabric was left to cover Suzy’s booty, and its cheeky cut allowed her to flaunt her bodacious backside, which has become one of her most notable features.

Suzy wore a pair of diamond earrings as her only visible accessory, adding the perfect amount of bling to her racy attire. Her nails were pained a bright white, enhancing her bronzed skin.

Suzy’s audience has not been shy about showering the photo with praise. Within an hour of it being shared, it’s accrued more than 14,000 likes and 200 comments from her adoring fans. Some social media users complimented Suzy’s fit figure while a few more were thrilled with her outfit choice.

“Gorgeous Babe,” one follower wrote with alternating heart and flame emoji.

“Love ur buns, you are the best,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Very beautiful body,” a third person noted, adding a few heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“Baby I love you kiss you,” one more wrote.

Last week, the model bent over in a thong bikini in a post that attracted an insane amount of traffic from fans.