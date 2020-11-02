Demi Rose Flaunts Eye-Popping Cleavage In Plunging Silver Dress For Masquerade Ball: ‘Surrealist Seduction’

Demi Rose continued to share her ultra-sexy Halloween look even after the holiday had come and gone. The busty model thrilled her 15.1 million followers on Monday morning when she posted a revealing new snap of herself rocking her costume.

Demi, 25, left little to the imagination as she sported a flashy silver dress with white beaded detailing. The garment boasted sections of fishnet material to show off even more skin, as well as thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The dress featured a plunging neckline that was perfect for flaunting her eye-popping cleavage. It also clung tightly around her tiny waist.

However, it was all about the accessories when it came to Demi’s costume. She rocked rings on her fingers, and opted for a matching silver mask with a black feather embellishment as she revealed that she celebrated Halloween at a masquerade ball.

Demi stood in front of a light-colored backdrop for the snap. She arched her back and tilted her head upward. One arm rested at her side as her other hand came up to lightly brush against her chin.

In the caption of the post, the model claimed that the ball was a “no phone zone,” so that she had to grab a quick photo before heading in. She also amped up the mystery around the party by revealing that it was held at a secret location.

She wore her long, dark hair pulled back away from her face. The locks were tied into a long ponytail, which she had sectioned into different pieces as it rippled over her shoulder.

Demi’s followers immediately began to respond to the racy post. The photo garnered more than 62,000 likes within the first 30 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with nearly 600 messages during that time.

“Absolutely amazing beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Happy Halloween great costume,” declared another.

“All your photos are beautiful,” a third user gushed.

“Beautiful as always darling. You are perfect in every way,” a fourth person commented.

The brunette bombshell is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves for her online snaps. She’s become known for posing in revealing ensembles in nearly each one of her photos. However, it’s her bathing suit shots that really seem to entice her fans.

Just last week, Demi got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a teeny little bikini as she enjoyed some time on the beach. To date, that post has raked in more than 472,000 likes.