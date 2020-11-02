Rita Ora Looks Very Glammed-Up In Comfy Attire For Latest Outfit Post

Rita Ora took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The British celebrity is no stranger to wearing high-fashion clothing but opted for a comfy ensemble for her most recent upload.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker stunned in a dark gray sweater that appeared to be loose-fitted. She paired the attire with baggy white joggers that were rolled up from the bottom. Ora completed her look with white socks and gray-and-white lace-up Nike sneakers that featured the brand’s initial on the side. She styled her blond hair up but left the front down to frame her face. Ora accessorized herself with small earrings and painted her nails with a coat of polish.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to four images within one post.

In the first shot, she was captured in what appeared to be the back of a car. Ora crossed her left leg over the other and rested one arm on her raised knee. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and showcased a hint of her profile.

In the next slide, Ora stretched both her arms out in front of her and linked her hands together. She flashed a smile and displayed her pearly whites.

In the third frame, the former America’s Next Top Model judge gave the camera full eye contact.

In the fourth and final pic, Ora looked out the window and placed her left foot on the seat.

She geotagged her upload with London, United Kingdom, informing fans where these snaps took place.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 187,000 likes and over 750 comments, proving to be very popular with her 16 million followers.

“You always make my day better,” one user wrote.

“You killed meeee OMGG you’re so pretty,” another person shared.

“What kind of beauty is this? I became blind,” remarked a third fan, adding the flame emoji.

“Comfy clothes are the best also I love this look,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Ora. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a series of bikini snaps that were taken from this summer. In one photo, Ora wore a glittery bikini top with matching bottoms. She accessorized herself with numerous necklaces and covered the majority of her locks with a white bandana.

In another, Ora was captured from a lower angle while sitting on top of a rock with wet hair.