‘DWTS’ Johnny Weir ‘Excited’ To Compete Alongside ‘Goddesses’ Jeannie Mai & Justina Machado In Relay Dance

Dancing with the Stars performer and Olympian Johnny Weir is excited to relay dance alongside his group members Jeannie Mai of The Real and One Day at a Time star Justina Machado. He expressed his joy in the caption of an Instagram post by the ABC reality competition series. This new challenge will group the remaining nine performers into three segments, all of which will perform a specific dance alongside the other and be mentored by a judge from the series’ panel.

The celebs and their pro partners will compete against one another as they demonstrate their skills at the difficult Viennese Waltz. This ballroom staple requires dancers to continue to turn in either a clockwise or counter-clockwise direction while keeping their steps steady, arms still and shoulders dropped. The Viennese Waltz should, if done correctly, look like the dancers are naturally gliding across the floor alongside one another.

In the comments section of the post, which featured the three competitors and their professional partners, Johnny remarked, “I’m so excited to dance alongside these goddesses! Every week I am so inspired by their dances. Let’s waltz some sparkle into that ballroom.”

This will be the first time the three couples will compete directly against one another as they perform the same dance. All will be mentored by the same Dancing with the Stars judge, either Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, or Bruno Tonioli.

Jeannie will perform alongside her professional partner Brandon Armstrong. Johnny will take the floor with Britt Stewart. Justina will pair up with Sasha Farber.

Viewers of the series appeared to be quite happy about this particular threesome. In the comments section of the post, some astute viewers judged each of the competitors based on their skillset. They felt that of all of the couples left in the competition that will take on this second dance during tonight’s episode, this trio was the most evenly matched.

“Oof. This is gonna be a tough one,” wrote one viewer.

“THE THREE J’s,” remarked a second fan, who followed their statement with several heart eyes emoji.

“Team Locomotion, you guys GOT THIS!!!! WIN THAT RELAYYY,” exclaimed a third Instagram user of Justina and Sasha.

“Derek got a tough one on his hands with this trio. They are more even in terms of matching,” penned a fourth fan who revealed that the former six-time mirrorball winner will take on the task of judging this group.

The trio will demonstrate their ballroom skillset as part of the relay and as part of their own solo performance during tonight’s episode, which will result in a double elimination of two competitors as previously reported by The Inquisitr.