Ariana Biermann, 19, Is ‘Like A Virgin’ In Sheer Lace Madonna Halloween Costume

The teen stunned as the pop icon.

Ariana Biermann channelled her inner Madonna for her Halloween costume this year. The reality star and social media influencer dressed up in a sheer ensemble as she recreated the pop icon’s legendary wedding dress-inspired look for her single “Like A Virgin.”

The 19-year-old shared three photos with her 639,000 followers on November 1. She posed in a sheer bodysuit with a white lace bodice and long sleeves, which appeared to be the same one she sported in snaps she posted last month when she celebrated her birthday alongside her sister Brielle Biermann.

Ariana paired the top with a high-waisted lace and a tulle skirt down to her knees with matching high-heeled boots that stretched up her calves.

She also showed off her slim waist with a chunky belt around her middle with the word “Boy Toy” over her torso. Ariana accessorized with two long beaded necklaces, one of which featured a large crucifix pendant.

In the first snap, the Don’t Be Tardy and former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star tousled her long, dark wavy locks as she turned her head to the right. She pursed her lips and rocked bold white lipstick and dark eyeliner.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter turned to her left for the second photo and pulled either side of her skirt as she posed outdoors.

The third and final slightly blurry shot showed the Bravo celebrity as she gave the camera a sultry glare under a string of street lights.

She captioned the upload with the title of the iconic 1984 hit alongside a white heart and tagged Madonna’s account, as well as tagging her on the first photo. Ariana’s upload has brought in over 17,500 likes and 164-plus comments.

“Obsessed w this costume,” one fan commented.

“Beautiful love the lipstick too,” another wrote with a heart emoji.

Others pointed out that Jennifer Lopez rocked the exact same look for her Halloween ensemble.

“Yessssssss hunny! You and @jlo KILLLLLLLED this costume! Love it,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You and @jlo wore the same [outfit]. Love it!,” another commented.

Jennifer also took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her version of the outfit. In several photos, JLo rocked almost the exact same look as Brielle, including a sheer bodysuit and skirt with a “Boy Toy” belt.

In those snaps, the 51-year-old “On The Floor” singer performed during what appeared to be a Halloween party.

Madonna famously wore the ensemble to perform the song at the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards.