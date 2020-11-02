Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Flawless Physique In Tight Leggings & A Crop Top

Fitness model Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling double update in which she showcased her flawless physique. The pictures were taken outdoors, and Katelyn posed in front of a large door outside that was painted a vibrant blue hue, with embellishments along the panels.

She turned her body away from the camera, facing the door and placing both hands on it, the crisp white hue of her nail polish popping against the blue of the door. The ensemble Katelyn wore was from the brand Body Engineers, and she made sure to tag the label’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

She rocked a crop top crafted from a casual gray material, and the fabric draped over her upper body, the sleeveless style leaving her sculpted shoulders and arms exposed. The garment had a hood, which Katelyn pulled up over her brunette locks. She had a pair of sunglasses on, and glanced over her shoulder at the camera, her lips slightly parted in a sultry expression.

Katelyn’s ensemble left several inches of her toned midsection on display, and she paired the casual cropped top with high-waisted leggings in a pastel camouflage print. The material clung to her pert posterior and sculpted thighs, and her pose accentuated her shapely backside.

For the second snap, Katelyn spun around and allowed the camera to capture the front of her outfit. She tugged gently at the bottom of her shirt, pulling the material over her ample assets, and she appeared to have gone braless underneath the casual piece.

Her leggings featured a unique ruched detail in the middle, with the waistband dipping slightly and being secured by a small bow. One of her hands hung by her side and she flaunted her sculpted stems while soaking up the sunshine, turning her flawless features towards the natural light.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 18,300 likes within 18 hours, as well as 476 comments from her eager audience.

“I love this outfit! Looking amazing doll,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Katelyn, you are looking fierce and beautiful!” another follower added.

“You are a goddess,” a third fan chimed in.

“Sexy,” another commented simply, including a string of flame emoji in the compliment.

