Melissa Riso Can Hardly Contain Her Cleavage In Tiny Bikini

Popular influencer Melissa Riso looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram update. The brunette beauty shared a flirty selfie that featured her wearing a skimpy bikini that could hardly contain her cleavage while she enjoyed some time in the mountains.

Melissa’s swimsuit was made from a blue-and-white patterned fabric. The top had small triangle-shaped cups that barely covered her breasts. The snug fit showed off her underboob and plenty of cleavage. The number was tied into a loopy bow in the middle, calling even more attention to her bosom. The bottoms were revealing with a low-cut front. The sides also tied into bows that sat low on her hips.

The model, who is studying to be a nurse, wore her hair parted in the middle and styled straight with a section of it falling over one of her shoulders.

The post was tagged in Idyllwild, California. The frame captured Melissa in a large bathroom that had a green claw foot bathtub off to one side. A green velvet sofa was on the other side of the room. A colorful room divider sat near a wall that featured large windows that looked out over the tops of trees.

Melissa model struck a sexy pose standing in front of a mirror while she snapped the picture. She held her phone in one hand while she cocked her hips to the side. She touched the strings on the bottom of her swimsuit while she gazed down with a smile one her face. The pose emphasized her amazingly flat abs and hourglass shape. Her toned thighs and shapely shoulders were also on display.

In the caption, Melissa wrote that she was enjoying some downtime in the mountains.

Her followers certainly thought the time away was doing her some good, as many of them could not help but comment on how stunning she looked in the bikini.

“You are literally killing us with your gorgeousness,” commented one fan with two red heart emoji.

“You have a Beautiful and Gorgeous Sexy Body Lady,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“Beautiful body practically leaves people breathless… fantastic,” a third admirer respond with two kiss emoji.

“Wow amazing look very very hot pose and beautiful figure honey really very very hot in bikini,” a fourth follower added.

Last week, Melissa gave her online audience a nice look at her backside in a sultry snap that saw her looking out a window. She sported a gray bra and thong panty set that gave put her per derrière and trim tummy on display.