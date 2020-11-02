Lindsey Pelas Busts Out Of Low-Cut Top & Puts Sculpted Derriere On Display In Tiny Booty Shorts

Lindsey Pelas posted a new update to popular social media platform Instagram on Sunday, November 1, in which she flaunted her stunning physique in a pair of tiny booty shorts and a cleavage-revealing top.

The sports bra was black in color and featured the word “bang” in white lettering across the front along with the slogan “fuel your destiny” in smaller block letters underneath. The top clung to the model’s upper body, pushing up on her chest to show off an eyeful of busty cleavage. It contoured to her trim waist while leaving her muscular arms bare. The pink booty shorts also featured the name of the brand written along the side and the logo on the back. They included a thick waistband with a tie in the middle and extended to just below her backside, contouring to her enviable curves and putting her perfect booty on display.

Lindsey went barefoot for the video and accessorized with a pair of small silver hoops earrings. She left her long, platinum-blond waves loose and flowing down her back and over her shoulders from a side part.

The video took place in a gym setting where Lindsey was filmed working out. She made use of a set of dumbbells, a bench, and an exercise mat for equipment. The purpose of the video was to advertise energy drink and workout apparel brand Bang Energy. Throughout the clip, Lindsey took sips from the brand’s new release, the Meltdown Keto Beverage.

The model began with a few stretches as she showed off her fabulous physique and prepared for her workout with a few sips of the drink. She then began with commandos on the mat, moving into a few exercises with the dumbbells next, and then finishing up with an energetic set of jumping jacks.

Lindsey wished her 8.8 million followers a good morning in her caption and added that she was doing her best to distract them all from their troubles. She then wanted to know if her plan was working. The post gained more than 80,000 views and a few hundred comments within the first 15 hours of going live. The comments section was filled with praise for Lindsey and her killer physique.

“Looking great babe!” one Instagram user commented.

“Wowww beautyful sexy,” another follower wrote.

“Umm yeah it’s working really well!” another fan penned in response to Lindsey’s question in her caption.

“Beautiful outfit and yes a wonderful distraction,” one more fan agreed.