Christie Brinkley Shares Cheeky Video As She Dresses Up As A Dancing Lisa Rinna For Halloween

The supermodel danced in a kitchen , just like her famous friend.

Christie Brinkley morphed into one of her friends for Halloween. The 66-year-old modeling legend dressed as pal Lisa Rinna — and even showed off her version of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s famous dance moves — at a Halloween party over the weekend.

In a video shared to her Instagram page, Christie was seen in a dark, shag-style wig, an off-shoulder top, and baggy sweats as she danced around a kitchen island to the 1980s Ray Parker Jr. song, “Ghostbusters,” while being mostly ignored by her guests.

Not only did she nail Rinna’s style, but the Sports Illustrated swimsuit alum shook her shoulders and hips in the same way that the Bravo star is known for in the many dancing videos she regularly posts to social media. In Rinna’s videos, her husband Harry Hamlin routinely ignores her while she frantically dances around him.

In the caption, Christie cheekily wrote that she hoped her own version of the dance would give her followers a big “Grinna.”

But some commenters wondered if the spoof offended Rinna. Christie set the record straight in the comments section.

“Lisa [responded] to the photo I put up earlier ‘doing her’ and she left an extremely kind comment and thought it was ‘fabulous.’ [She was] actually very flattering to me… she thought it was fabulous! We are bonded because we both played Roxie Hart on Broadway!”

Rinna also responded to the video with, “GO CHRISTIE GO!!!!!! LOVE YOU!”

Earlier, Christie also shared a close-up photo of her Rinna look to Instagram, in a post that can be seen here. In the pic, she pursed her lips while posing alongside her 34-year-old daughter, Alexa Ray Joel.

“We morphed all evening..now I’m turning into @lisarinna and girl you are fun to be!” Christie captioned the pic.

Rinna gave the costume her seal of approval in the post by writing, “HOW FABULOUS!!! YOU ARE THE MOST GORGEOUS!”

It’s not surprising that Rinna loved Christie’s copycat costume. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran made headlines herself when she dressed as her co-star Erika Jayne several years ago. Erika loved the look and was flattered by the spoof.

Christie showed off several clever costumes this year as she celebrated the October holiday with her family. In addition to her Rinna tribute, the blonde beauty turned up in a tan-colored bodysuit with green leaves on it as she posed as Eve.

She started off the day in a bright pink wig and blinged-out glasses in a pic seen here.

“Woke up like this, now what should I be for Halloween? Let’s see… Getting in the…SPIRIT!” Christie wrote.