‘DWTS’ Fans Hotly Debate The Celebs That Will Be Sent Home During The Show’s Double Elimination

Dancing with the Stars fans hotly debated which celebrities they believed would get sent home during tonight’s double elimination. This episode of the show will feature two dances from the remaining nine participants and set the stage for the final weeks of competition until Season 29’s winner is declared.

The lively commentary was featured within the comments section of a post shared by DWTS. In the caption, the show expressed appreciation for all the hard work the celebs have done over the past week as they attempted to master one ballroom technique and then work on the routines for the Relay Dances.

The remaining celebrities include Kaitlyn Bristowe, Skai Jackson, Justina Machado, AJ McLean, Jeannie Mai, Nelly, Nev Shulman, Chrishell Stause, and Johnny Weir.

Fans revealed their opinions as to whom they think may be eliminated tonight.

“Any combo of Skai, Chrishell, and Jeannie…MAYBE Nelly but he is improving so we’ll see how he does tomorrow and if he gets the votes to stay,” wrote one viewer.

“Mainly thinking Chrishell, Jeannie, or Nelly. But I’m more towards Chrishell and Jeannie simply cause I feel like Nelly has the votes,” revealed a second fan.

“I’m thinking Johnny and Jeannie since they have both been in the bottom. I’m hoping for Chrishell and anyone else except Kaitlyn,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“I genuinely think there will be some surprises,” claimed a fourth fan.

The Inquisitr previously reported that during tonight’s episode, the Relays will split the performers into three groups, where they will dance either a Cha-Cha, Samba, or Viennese Waltz. Each group will dance to a different song, and the couples will take turns, one couple demonstrating their skills at a time. One judge assigned to each group will rank the couples within each group and give bonus points depending on those rankings. These will be combined with a performer’s individual scores and live voting numbers to determine who is up for elimination.

The groups and their ballroom dances are as follows. Kaitlyn, AJ, and Skai will dance the Samba. Jeannie, Johnny, and Justina will perform a Viennese Waltz. Nev, Nelly, and Chrishell will sway to the Cha-Cha. These will come after each competitor’s solo performances.

During Season 28, the last hosted by Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, there were no double eliminations. The 12 celebrities exited one at a time except for Ray Lewis, former NFL linebacker and celebrity partner of Cheryl Burke, who withdrew due to an injury.

The contestants will be judged by Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli on their mastery of ballroom techniques. Their scores, along with numbers gathered during the show’s live voting, will determine which two couples end their journeys.