NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Could Be Traded To LA Lakers For Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma, And Draft Picks

Despite successfully winning the NBA championship title last season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still expected to be active on the trade market this offseason. Like other contenders, they are far from perfect and still have issues that they need to address on their roster, including their need for another shot creator and playmaker. In the past months, the Lakers have already been linked to several players who could be available on the trading block this fall, including Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls.

In a recent article, TJ Porreca of NBA Analysis Network suggested a hypothetical deal that would send LaVine to Los Angeles this offseason. In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be offering a package that includes Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma, a 2020 first-round pick, and a 2022 first-round pick to the Bulls in exchange for LaVine.

“This trade sees the Chicago Bulls send Zach LaVine to the Los Angeles Lakers to form a star trio with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. A deal of this kind would result in the Bulls taking on $18.9 million in salary between the contracts of Green ($15.3 million) and Kuzma ($3.5 million). Meanwhile, the Lakers would take on $19.5 million— meaning a net gain of roughly $571K. The Bulls would land the No. 28 pick, and the Lakers’ 2022 1st round selection, which is the next 1st rounder they’d be able to trade. Chicago would have to pay the No. 28 pick a salary of $1.7 million during the upcoming season.”

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

LaVine would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Lakers. Compared to Kuzma, he’s more capable of living up to expectations from the third superstar that would help LeBron James and Anthony Davis carry the team next season. LaVine’s arrival in Los Angeles would immediately solve their major backcourt problem, giving them a very reliable third scoring option, playmaker, and floor-spacer. Last season, he averaged 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

When James needs to rest or suffers an injury, LaVine could take charge and lead the team’s offense. He also wouldn’t have a hard time sharing the court with James and Davis since he’s capable of excelling in an off-ball capacity. Having an elite three-point shooter like LaVine would make it easier for James and Davis to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team’s defense.

The successful acquisition of LaVine would make the Lakers a more dangerous team on the offensive end of the floor and give them a better chance of winning back-to-back NBA championship titles in the 2020-21 NBA season.