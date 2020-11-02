Brielle Biermann Sizzles In A Plunging Top And High Slit Skirt In The Back Of A Car

Brielle posed on the backseat next to a bottle of wine and a solo cup.

Brielle Biermann flashed some skin in the backseat of a car for two stunning new photos posted to Instagram over the weekend. The latest upload to her grid showed the 23-year-old as she flaunted her tanned décolletage and one of her legs in a slinky low cut top and thigh-high slit skirt.

Brielle struck a pose as she sat on the white leather seats alongside a bottle of wine from California’s Cakebread Cellars and a red solo cup. The Don’t Be Tardy star flashed a big smile in the blurry first photo as she rocked the square neck white satin top with two thin spaghetti straps over both shoulders. She paired it with a long black skirt which had a slit so high it exposed almost all of her left leg.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s oldest daughter showed off her long French manicured nails as she placed her right hand on her thigh. She accessorized with a stack of gold bangles and a single bracelet on her other wrist alongside a sparkly silver necklace.

Brielle wore her dark hair slightly wavy and down in a middle part.

In the second snap, the former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and social media influencer struck a more sultry pose. She placed her left hand on her head and looked down with her lips slightly pursed while her locks cascaded over her right shoulder.

In the caption, she shared a quote about embracing change with a butterfly and heart emoji, and many of her 1.3 million followers flooded the comments section with sweet messages.

“Absolutely stunning,” one person wrote with three fire symbols.

“We love backseat brielle pictures,” another commented with a heart eye emoji.

“Brielle ur fricking gorg,” a third comment read.

“Love you as a brunette, you look even more gorgeous if that’s possible!” a fourth person wrote.

The upload has received 164-plus comments and over 31,700 likes. She tagged hair stylists Chrissy Rasmussen and Brittany Harrington on the first photo.

The upload came after Brielle also wowed her followers last month when she posted two mirror selfies in which she showed off her toned body in a bathroom.

The reality star rocked a plain black co-ord, made up of a crop top and skintight leggings, as she posed with her right hand on her head in front of a large round mirror.

“After dark,” she wrote in the caption with a black heart and bat emoji as she got into the Halloween spirit a few days early.