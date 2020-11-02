Kim Kardashian Enjoys A Bike Ride In Bikini Top & Shorts

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself. The successful businesswoman recently celebrated her 40th birthday and has been spending time with her friends on a vacation.

In the first shot, the Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor actress was captured on a bike ride with two friends, La La Anthony and Fai Khadra.

Kardashian stunned in a gray bikini top with thin straps that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. She paired the attire with high-waisted gray-and-black shorts that fell above her upper thigh. To complete her look, Kardashian wore black flipflops that showcased her toes. She styled her wavy, long brunette hair down with a bucket hat placed on top. Kardashian accessorized with black shades and painted her nails with a coat of yellow polish.

In the next slide, the reality star was captured riding on her bike with a smile on her face. She held onto the handles of the two-wheeler with both hands and was snapped peddling down a road filled with exotic green trees.

In the third frame, Kardashian was photographed walking on a bridge from behind. The makeup guru gazed over her shoulder and looked over her shoulder with a happy expression.

In the fourth slide, Kardashian took a stroll on a sandy beach with Anthony where they both threw up a peace sign with both her hands. She puckered up her lips and sported a pouty pose while living her best life.

In the tags, Kardashian credited her own fashion brand SKIMS.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 1.7 million followers and over 4,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 191.1 million followers.

“Yep, life is to be appreciated and lived to the fullest. Stay blessed mama kimmy,” one user wrote.

“You are so beautiful,” another person shared.

“All love to you, Greetings, Kim, you are amazing,” remarked a third fan.

“You look younger and very pleasing,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Kardashian. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a hot pink bikini top with matching bottoms while soaking up the sun in Tahiti. Kardashian went barefoot for the occasion and showed off her sharp jawline while tilting her head up. She accessorized with a pair of stylish shades and showcased her pedicured toes that were decorated with yellow polish.

In another frame, Kardashian was photographed walking in the sea wearing multicolored high-waisted shorts.