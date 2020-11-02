Jenna Johnson Tenderly Kisses Val Chmerkovskiy At Their Wedding Spot In Celebration Of 1-Year Anniversary

Jenna Johnson tenderly kissed her husband Val Chmerkovskiy at their wedding venue in celebration of their one-year anniversary. The couple, who were married overlooking the ocean at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palo Verdes, California, on April 13, 2019, had to wait seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic to return to their special spot. Once they were there, they treated Jenna’s 584,000 followers to a slideshow of four intimate pics in honor of their milestone.

Jenna kissed Val on his right cheek as he smiled for the camera. In honor of the occasion, Jenna wore a lovely white top. The sleeveless blouse showed off her toned arms. The top was in a mock turtleneck style. It featured shirring across the chest. The look was finished with a large bow that was tied at the right of her neckline. She paired that with blue jeans and white sneakers. Jenna’s hair was parted in the middle and slicked back away from her face, secured at the base of her neck with a hair tie. She wore large, gold-rimmed sunglasses, which had dark lenses.

Val looked as stunning as his wife. He, too, wore similar eyewear. He sported a black turtleneck. Atop that, Val sported an olive-green, military-style jacket. He paired that with pants in the same hue as his shirt and dark shoes.

In subsequent photos, the twosome was seen as they held their dog.

The area where Jenna and Val were wed was stunning. The floor was constructed with pavers in a pattern that added dramatic interest to the circular area. Above the couple, a gorgeous pergola was seen that gave a clear view of the sky above. In the distance, the ocean added a serene element to the area. For their nuptials, which were attended by 200 of their closest friends and family, the pergola was decorated with Tibet roses, ranunculus, astilbe, lisianthus, garden roses, and peonies in all white and ivory, reported People Magazine.

Fans of the duo loved the romantic gesture. They shared their feelings in the comments section of Jenna’s post.

“Love both of you, you guys are the best,” wrote a fan.

“I could watch your wedding video thousand times over. Hearing Haley Reinhart’s version of ‘Dreams’ in your video made me want it in my wedding video someday. Perfection,” exclaimed a second follower.

“Congratulations. Wishing you many more years of love and happiness,” remarked a third Instagram user, who followed their statement with a red and black heart emoji.