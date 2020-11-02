Haley Kalil Sits With Legs Parted While Posing Braless Under Pink Crop Top In Steamy Beach Video

Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil knows how to work the camera. In her latest Instagram post, the brunette beauty showed how she can turn up the sex appeal while she posed provocatively wearing a crop top and a pair of skimpy shorts.

Haley’s outfit was a pink knit ensemble. She went braless under the top, which had long sleeves and an off-the-shoulder design. The matching shorts featured a low-rise waist that had a drawstring. She wore them low on her hips, revealing not only her curvy hips but the strings of a pair of black bikini bottoms.

The steamy update was presented in a video format, and it featured Haley on a beach. A large rock outcropping was behind her and a tiny bit of the ocean rolling ashore was visible off to one side of the frame.

In the caption, Haley credited the photographer and also tagged swimwear brand, Andi Bagus.

Dozens of Haley’s admirers flocked to the comments section to rave over how stunning she looked in the clip.

“Wow. You’re so damn stunning werkkkk itttt [sic],” one fan wrote.

“Pretty in pink! Nice work in front of the camera!” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“Loving this and the outfit is super cute too!” a third follower commented, adding a flame and ed heart emoji.

“Ohhhh my goddess you are so gorgeous I love you,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Haley was sitting on her feet with her legs parted while she faced the camera. She ran one hand through her hair as she gave the lens a seductive look. She then ran both of her hands on the sides of her face while she tilted her head back just before rising up on her knees.

The model turned up the heat and swayed from side to side, flaunting her flat abs and hourglass shape while she lowered her hands. She raised one arm while she placed her other hand under one breast, teasing a peek at her underboob. While still giving the lens a sultry gaze, she lowered her booty back down on her feet. She put her hands behind her on the sand, arched her back and tilted her head back showing off her toned thighs for one last sultry pose.

Haley recently shared another post that saw her looking super cute in a bright pink bikini top with a low-cut front. The focus of the snaps happened to be her new hair cut, but she also gave her fans a nice look at her cleavage as well as her pretty face.