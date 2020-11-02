Abby Dowse Flaunts Bodacious Figure In Floral Lingerie That Leaves Little To The Imagination In Racy Snap

Abby Dowse took to popular social media platform Instagram on Monday, November 2, to get her followers’ pulses racing in a floral lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

The model smoldered in an all-white two-piece lingerie bra and bottoms that was adorned with delicate floral pieces along the chest and pelvis. The top featured thin spaghetti straps securing it across Abby’s shoulders while plunging low on her chest and leaving her busty cleavage exposed. It cut off at the start of her rib cage, revealing a strip of toned tummy along her abdomen. On her lower half, she wore a garter belt that featured two rows of lace cut in a wavy pattern. The waistband of the bottoms rose high on her waist, leaving huge cut-outs along her hips that drew the eye. The band was decorated with the floral pieces while the strip between Abby’s legs teased the skin beneath with a slightly translucent material.

Abby went barefoot for the shoot and accessorized with a thin bracelet on one wrist and a silver cross necklace. She wore her long, blond tresses loose and flowing in messy waves down her back and over shoulders. Several strands partially obscured her face. Abby also showed off a set of white-painted fingernails as she held her iPhone in one hand.

The steamy snap was taken in a bedroom that featured a large bed with several fluffy pillows, a nightstand with an accompanying lamp, a sitting chair, and floor-to-ceiling drapes. Abby sat in the foreground of the frame in front of a large mirror with an ornate border. She posed with her knees bent to the side and her weight supported behind her on one arm. The position opened her legs and emphasized the curves of her hips and waist. She held her phone in front of her face as she gazed directly at the screen with her lips parted.

In the caption of the post, Abby described the scene, telling her 2.5 million followers that she was sitting in the morning. She added a sun emoji to emphasize the time of day. The post earned nearly 20,000 likes and a few hundred comments within the first four hours of going live. Many of the model’s fans gushed over her stunning figure and sexy outfit in their messages.

“You make everything look good,” one Instagram user wrote in their comment.

“That lingerie got you looking all fresh and heavenly [angel emoji] Legit art you’re so unbelievably gorgeous,” another follower commented.