Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Maxwell Looks Just Like Her In Fierce Maleficent Costume

The 8-year-old surprised her famous parents' fans as she posed as the Disney villain.

Jessica Simpson’s daughter dressed as a dark Disney villain for Halloween, but some fans thought it was the singer in the striking costume.

In new photos shared to Instagram, Jessica and her husband Eric Johnson gave followers a look at the costumes their three children wore for Halloween.

In a pic posted to Eric’s page, the couple’s daughter Maxwell Drew, 8, posed as Maleficent, the powerful villain portrayed by Angelina Jolie in the 2014 fantasy film of the same name.

Young Maxwell rocked a black, caped leather gown, furry wings, fingerless gloves, and her character’s telltale black horns as she posed for a fierce pic with her hand on her hip. Most striking was the child’s heavy contouring makeup, which gave her sharply cut cheekbones like the Disney character.

In comments to the post, some followers admitted they confused Maxwell for her famous mom because she looked so mature in the photo.

“I had to do a second glance because I thought she was Jessica,” one follower wrote.

“Wow!!! She looks Amazing. And definitely Grown!!!” another added.

In a post to her own Instagram page, seen here, Jessica shared a pic of her mini Maleficent alongside her siblings, Ace Knute, 7, and Birdie Mae, 1. Ace was dressed as a mummy and Birdie as a tutu-wearing pink pig while they posed outside with their big sister.

“So cute! Maleficent is soo good! Cheekbones game is strong!” one fan wrote.

“Max is slaying, they are all so cute,” another fan added.

Other commenters couldn’t believe how grown up all three of the Johnson kids looked in the photos and how much they resemble their famous parents.

It’s not a surprise that Maxwell appeared much older than her age in her Halloween costume. When the eldest Johnson kid turned eight in May, her famous mama paid tribute to him on Instagram, which can be seen here. The Open Book author described her daughter as an old soul.

In a lengthy post, Jessica praised Maxwell’s “compassion, mindful determination, intelligence, purposeful leadership, steadfast strength, deep wisdom, true beauty inside and out, hilarious sarcasm, feisty diplomatic reasoning, limitless talent, nonjudgmental awareness, relentless loyalty, and hope that manifests miracles.”

The 40-year-old singer and fashion designer also joked that she hoped to be half the person Maxwell is when she grows up.

Maxwell already shares Jessica’s love for fashion and singing. Based on how fast she is growing up, soon enough they will be sharing clothes.