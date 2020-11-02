Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Plunging Monokini While Going For A Dip In A Hot Tub

Aussie model Tarsha Whitmore has just updated her Instagram page with a sizzling new photo that saw her relaxing in a hot tub. The blond bombshell displayed a tremendous amount of cleavage in a plunging black-and-white monokini, giving fans an eyeful of her hourglass curves as she posed near the edge of the tub.

The 19-year-old looked like a total smokeshow as she enjoyed a good soak in the foamy tub. She was in water up to her hips, standing with her back seductively arched. She stretched out her arms to the sides in a way that called even more attention to her curvaceous figure, staring off-camera with a pensive gaze and slightly parting her lips in a sultry expression.

Her bathing suit offered a great view of her buxom assets, boasting a daring neckline that extended far past the chest line, flashing her toned midriff. The look included long, narrow cups and thin spaghetti straps that spotlighted her abundant décolletage, which was further emphasized by glistening water droplets clinging to her bosom and cleavage. The striped one-piece was cinched with a black string wrapped a number of times around her waist, accentuating her trim midsection. Meanwhile, its outrageous high cut exposed her hips, showing a glimpse of her thigh.

Tarsha topped off the smoking-hot look with a chic hairstyle, pulling up her long tresses into a messy bun. A pair of rebel tendrils framed her face, grazing her chiseled collarbone.

The photo was taken over the weekend at a resort in Brisbane, as indicated in the caption. The snap offered a peek at the sumptuous interior, which was decorated with lavish gold-toned mosaic on the walls and marbled sandstone flooring.

Tarsha’s over 859,000 followers made quick work of showing their love for the post. The photo garnered more than 10,500 likes within just one hour. Her supporters also took to the comments section to compliment her beauty and seductive appearance, telling her she looked “amazing” and “stunning.”

“Argh you are just perfect,” wrote one person, leaving a trail of heart-eyes emoji.

“Awesome beautiful sexy as hel [sic],” gushed another smitten fan, who further expressed their adoration with a string of fire and heart emoji.

“Never failed to disappoint,” chimed in a third Instagrammer.

“I love this pic!!” said a fourth devotee, also ending with a bunch of heart eyes.

Tarsha has been coming in hot on Instagram lately. Just yesterday, the sizzling blonde showed off her curvy figure in a scandalously revealing mini dress for a triple-photo update. The stunner wowed fans with a sexy yet gory look on Halloween, wrapping her chest with a bloodied gauze and flashing some serious underboob. You can click here to see the snap.