Candice Swanepoel Celebrates Halloween In Miami In Skimpy Daisy Dukes

The Victoria's Secret Angel showed off her tan lines this Halloween.

Candice Swanepoel put her toned supermodel legs on display this Halloween. The Victoria’s Secret Angel was snapped dressed up with her kids in Miami, Florida, where she rocked skimpy Daisy Dukes and a skintight tank top.

In candid photos shared online by The Daily Mail on November 1, Candice held hands with her sons, 2-year-old Ariel and 4-year-old Anaca, who held on to matching pumpkin baskets.

Ariel dressed as a green dinosaur in a short one-piece with a hat designed to look like a head with teeth hanging down. Anaca rocked a dark gray sleeveless onesie with white face paint to look like a skull.

Candice had her face painted Day of the Dead-style and appeared to have shiny white jewels glued around her eyes. She had her blond hair in a ponytail and showed plenty of her tanned pins in her super short acid-wash denim shorts. The high-waisted bottoms highlighted her slim waist and were frayed and turned up at the bottom.

Candice tucked her slinky black top into them. It featured a square-neck that sat low on her décolletage and thin spaghetti straps over her shoulders that revealed her tan lines. She kept things comfy and casual with black sneakers and white socks and accessorized with dangling earrings.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

In other candid snaps, the South African model took out her ponytail and let her long locks flow down her back while her boys snacked on candy.

Though it appeared the trio were trick or treating, Candice confirmed via a video of Ariel posted to her Instagram story on November 1 that they actually skipped going door to door because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She wrote that they celebrated “privately” at a friend’s house.

She also shared a video of herself getting her boys ready. One clip showed Anaca lying on his back as Candice, who was already dressed up, put on his black eye makeup.

Candice shares her children with Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli, who she split with in 2018.

The supermodel previously shared a look at her fit body on social media last week. The 32-year-old revealed her impressive dance moves in slow motion for a black-and-white video posted to her Instagram as she revealed that her swim line, Tropic of C, is now selling dance-inspired clothing called the Movement collection.

Candice writhed around on the floor on her knees in a skintight catsuit as she swished her hair back and forth while moving her arms and wearing ballet slippers.