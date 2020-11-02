Bru Luccas Frolics In See-Through Thong Bikini, Flaunts Major Cleavage

Instagram model Bru Luccas left her latest update to the social media platform on Sunday, November 1, in which she flaunted her killer figure in a see-through thong bikini while frolicking in the desert.

The two-piece swimsuit was a light beige in color and consisted of a netted material that left tiny cut-outs along both the top and bottoms. The top was sleeveless and featured a strip of fabric across the chest that was tied in the middle with several strings that extended down Bru’s abdomen. The tight-fitting nature of the garment pushed up her chest, giving viewers an eyeful of her busty cleavage. The bottoms featured a high-rise waist that contoured to Bru’s curves through her hips and cut sharply down her pelvis, leaving plenty of curvy leg exposed. The bottoms also included a similar chunk of strings that flowed down from the waistband. The thong backside drew the eye to Bru’s perfectly sculpted booty.

The model accessorized with a white scrunchie on one wrist and a multi-colored woven necklace with a glitzy embellishment in the middle. She also added a white headband tied on top of her head that prevented her brunette tresses from falling in her face. Instead, her hair trailed down her back and over her shoulders. Bru completed the outfit with a pair of brown hiking boots — the perfect footwear for the outdoor setting.

The video clip was an ad for popular energy drink brand Bang Energy. Throughout the video, a can of Lemon Drop was shown either by itself or in Bru’s hand as she drank from it. The location of the shoot was in a desert environment with rocky formations and scraggy plants making up the background of the frame.

The clip began with Bru frolicking in front of the camera as she ran toward the videographer with the drink in her hand. She leaped and twirled, giving a show of her enviable backside. She then sat on a rock and drank sensually from the can while flaunting her side view. At one point Bru blew a kiss toward the camera while another frame showed her at a close-up angle while she flashed a wide smile.

In the caption of the post, Bru asked her followers if they needed a boost and tagged Bang Energy’s Instagram page. The video earned more than 75,000 views and several dozen comments within the first day of going live.

“Very stunning,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

“One of my favorite bikinis,” another fan commented.