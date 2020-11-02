Kim Kardashian Soaks Up The Sun In Hot Pink Bikini During Tahiti Vacation

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself on vacation. The successful businesswoman recently celebrated her 40th birthday and appears to have been living her best life ever since.

In the first shot, Kardashian stunned in a hot pink bikini top that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted multicolored shorts that fell just above her knee area. Kardashian styled her long, wavy brunette hair down with a middle part. She opted for a bag and painted her nails with a coat of yellow polish. Kardashian accessorized with stylish sheer sunglasses.

The reality star was captured walking in the sea side-on in front of a beautiful cloudy blue sky. Kardashian looked over her shoulder directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile while getting splashed by the water.

In the second slide, she took off her shorts and wore bottoms that matched her top. Kardashian went barefoot for the occasion and showed off her pedicured toes that were painted with the same color polish as her fingernails.

The Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor actress was snapped on the edge of a surface by the water. She raised both her arms and tilted her head up, which helped showcased her sharp jawline while soaking up the sun.

In the third frame, Kardashian appeared soaking wet while on a man’s shoulders in the sea. She flashed a huge smile and appeared to be laughing while the candid pic was being taken.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 2.4 million likes and over 6,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 191.1 million followers.

“You’re so beautiful when you smile,” one user wrote.

“I love that outfit, the shorts are super cute,” another person shared.

“Just here to show love! Y’all looked like you had so much fun. Definitely deserved this. Kim ur so hardworking and literally killing ur goals,” remarked a third fan.

“I would be the happiest girl if you sent me a pair of what you are wearing,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to Mirror, she visited Tahiti and paid 30 friends to join her on the trip.

Kardashian currently has her own clothing brand, SKIMS, and uses social media to model the attire. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white bodysuit that showed off her famous hourglass figure. Kardashian sported her long, dark, and curly hair down with a middle part and decorated her pedicured toes with a light polish.