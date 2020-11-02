WWE Rumors: Backstage Plans For New ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Faction Revealed

The latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw Jey Uso turn bad and align with Roman Reigns, laying the foundations for a new stable in the process. WrestlingNews.co has since learned that the group is going ahead and there are reportedly some big plans in place for them.

The team will feature Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso. The latter superstar is currently recovering from an injury, but he has featured on company programming recently and is expected to return to action soon.

Jimmy was at Clash of Champions and Hell In a Cell to try and keep the peace between his two purported future stablemates while they were still feuding. This indicated that he has a part to play in the storyline.

WrestlingNews.co also reported that the plan is for the group to be built around Reigns, but the company also wants both of The Usos to reach the next level too. As such, Jimmy and Jey will reportedly be given new music and wrestle shirtless.

Reigns has also been given a makeover in recent times, and The Usos’ new style will be similar to his. Their “Day One Ish” theme song will soon be replaced with music that’s been made for the entire stable.

The report also highlighted that the long-term goal is for The Usos to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Reigns is currently the Universal Champion, suggesting that WWE officials intend on portraying the faction as dominant heels who hold all of the gold on the blue brand’s weekly show.

As of this writing, there is still some bad blood between Reigns and Jey. The latter was reluctant to turn heel and fail in line with his cousin’s demands, but “The Big Dog” gave him an ultimatum that he couldn’t refuse.

It’s likely that Jimmy will also be initially hesitant about joining his family members. Reigns attacked him at Hell in a Cell, so Jimmy might still harbor some negative feelings toward him. However, the WrestlingNews.co article revealed that they’ll both be firmly behind Reigns eventually.

While the alliance isn’t fully in sync yet, there is some enthusiasm about pairing up behind the scenes. As The Inquisitr previously documented, Jey stated that he hopes they’ll be like a modern iteration of a legendary faction that featured their relatives.

“I would love to be heel – a heel faction. Hell yeah, bro! I wanna see some Samoan Swat Team 2.0 type of things, man. It’s written by itself, right?”

The Rock is also rumored to be involved down the line, albeit as an opponent. A WrestleMania match between him and Reigns has been teased in recent weeks, and officials are supposedly keen to make it happen.