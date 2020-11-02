Mabel Sizzles In String Bikini For Fun Outdoor Bath Pics

Mabel took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The British singer likes to keep her followers up to date with what she’s up to and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “Don’t Call Me Up” hitmaker stunned in a purple string bikini top that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with matching bottoms that appeared to have white text across the front. Mabel completed the look with fluffy sliders. She is a fan of body art and showed off the tattoos inked on her left arm and hip. Mabel kept the accessories to a bare minimum and wore a bracelet. She is known for switching up her hairstyles and sported shoulder-length wavy locks.

Within the two-photo post, the BRIT Award winner posed alongside singer and friend AWA. The songstress opted for a green swimsuit and tied her dark curly hair in a high bun.

In the first shot, the duo was captured outdoors by a silver bath. Mabel leaned on the top of the tub while AWA stood inside. The pair both puckered up their lips and sported a pouty expression. Mabel directly faced the camera and threw up a peace sign.

In the next slide, they were snapped side-on while raising their arms and clenching their fists.

In the tags, Mabel credited Trapstar for her attire and Uggs for her footwear.

In the span of 23 hours, her post racked up more than 136,000 likes and over 630 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1 million followers.

“Wow, you are so stunning as well as confident,” one user wrote.

“You rock everything that you wear,” another person shared.

“Your body is amazing, as much as you are,” remarked a third fan.

“YOU LOOK AMAZING AS ALWAYS,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

One user mentioned that Mabel should be wearing a mask due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The 24-year-old replied and said that AWA lives with her.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Mabel. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a cut-out white garment with thin straps that showed off the side of her body. Mabel tucked the item of clothing into her high-waisted joggers of the same color. She opted for white-and-gray lace-up Nike sneakers that featured their iconic swoosh logo on the side. Mabel wore her long blond wavy hair down with a middle part and rocked acrylic nails for the occasion.