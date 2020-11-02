Scheana Shay Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Too-Cute Construction-Themed Couples Costume With Brock Davies

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star posed with Brock the Builder for Halloween.

Scheana Shay built a too-cute costume for Halloween. The Vanderpump Rules star, who recently announced she is pregnant just four months after suffering a miscarriage, posed with boyfriend Brock Davies for a construction-themed Halloween theme.

In a new photo shared to her Instagram page, Scheana, 35, wore a bright orange minidress, neon yellow construction vest and rugged work boots as she cradled her baby bump while sitting on a wooded work table. The SUR waitress was all smiles as she posed for the snap alongside a shirtless Brock, who rocked a hard hat, vest, jeans, and a toolbelt while holding a “Caution Bump Ahead ” sign.

In the caption to the post, which can be viewed below, Scheana joked that she has a baby “under construction.”

The post sparked plenty of reaction from fans who offered the Vanderpump Rules veteran messages of congratulations.

“Scheana wins pregnancy. This is Good As Gold. (BTW- Brock is such a beefcake),” one fan wrote.

‘Love it! The sippy cup in the belt completes the whole look!!” another added.

“You guys nailed it Well done!” a third chimed in.

There was even a surprising comment from former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Brand Glanville, who wrote, “Congrats.”

Several commenters reacted with surprise to Brandi’s congratulatory message to her onetime rival. Fans know that Scheana used to date Brandi’s ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, but it looks like the beef with one another is now in the past.

Brock also shared photos of the couple’s too-cute construction costume, in his own Instagram post, seen here.

In one photo, the pair posed outside and in another, they were back in their workshop

“Brock the builder and my handy apprentice,” the dad-to-be captioned a pic of him and Scheana.

“You need to get out of those jeans before baby #2 suffocates,” one fan joked of the hunky fitness guru’s skintight bottoms.

Others simply wrote that they are so happy for the couple as they wished them a lifetime of happiness together.

Scheana has been vocal about her fertility struggles, so it’s no surprise decided to celebrate her pregnancy in a big way this Halloween. The Bravo beauty, who is expecting her child in April 2021, is also part of a major Bravo baby boom that fans can’t get enough of.

In addition to Scheana, her longtime Vanderpump Rules co-stars Brittany Cartwright and Lala Kent are also pregnant with babies due in April, while former Bravo star Stassi Schroeder is due with her first child in January 2021.